Susie Wolff labels allegations ‘intimidatory and misogynistic’ in fiery statement

Susie Wolff has issued her own statement to respond to the unsubstantiated allegations linking her and husband Toto Wolff to an FIA investigation.

Wolff, as managing director of the FOM-run F1 Academy, has had her name publicly linked in media reports to the FIA’s decision to have their Compliance Department investigate the allegations made in a publication named BusinessF1.

The FIA confirmed their awareness of “media speculation” regarding an allegation of confidential information being passed to an unnamed F1 team boss by a member of FOM personnel – this allegation being published by the magazine in the December 2023 edition.

Susie Wolff responds to allegations

Shortly after the FIA statement, Mercedes released a statement of their own to confirm the FIA’s own briefing on the matter had brought in Toto Wolff’s name, and “noted the generic statement from the FIA responding” to the same.

The Brackley-based team says they have not yet received any communication from the FIA Compliance Department, and were highly surprised to learn of the investigation through the FIA’s statement.

Susie Wolff has released a statement through her own social media, saying she is “deeply insulted but sadly unsurprised by the public allegations made”.

“It is disheartening that my integrity is being called into question in such a manner,” she said.

“Especially when it seems to be rooted in intimidatory and misogynistic behaviour, and focused on my marital status rather than my abilities.

“Throughout my career in motorsport, I have encountered and overcome numerous obstacles and I refuse to let these baseless allegations overshadow my dedication and passion for F1 Academy.

“As a woman in this sport, I have faced my fair share of challenges but my commitment to breaking down barriers and paving the way for future generations to succeed remains unwavering.

In the strongest possible terms, I reject these allegations.”

Mercedes and F1 fire back at FIA statement

Mercedes, too, has said they “wholly reject the allegation in the statement and associated media coverage, which wrongly impinges on the integrity and compliance of our Team Principal [Toto Wolff].

“As a matter of course, we invite full, prompt, and transparent correspondence from the FIA Compliance Department regarding this investigation and its contents.”

As for FOM, a statement from a spokesperson to PlanetF1.com clarified that the FIA investigation decision was not made known to them ahead of its public release to the public, and also rejected the idea that information passed from a FOM employee to a team boss.

“We note the public statement made by the FIA this evening that was not shared with us in advance,” read the statement.

“We have complete confidence that the allegations are wrong, and we have robust processes and procedures that ensure the segregation of information and responsibilities in the event of any potential conflict of interest.

“We are confident that no member of our team has made any unauthorised disclosure to a Team Principal and would caution anyone against making imprudent and serious allegations without substance.”

