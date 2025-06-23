Aston Martin are not putting together a £1 billion deal for Max Verstappen – not that Verstappen would care about the money as he “only cares about winning.”

That’s according to Aston Martin simulator driver Daniel Juncadella, who cannot fathom why anyone “in their right mind” would think such a move would happen.

Max Verstappen to Aston Martin?

Although Verstappen has a long-term contract with Red Bull that runs through to the end of the F1 2028 season, the Dutchman has faced a barrage of questions about his future in light of Red Bull’s troubles.

Last year he was linked to Mercedes, Toto Wolff throwing fuel on that fire as he sought a replacement for Lewis Hamilton, while earlier this year an Aston Martin rumour emerged.

According to the Daily Mail, the Silverstone team was plotting a £1 billion investment plan to sign the four-time World Champion, although Gazzetta dello Sport later claimed Verstappen’s salary would be $100 million a year in a three-year deal.

Aston Martin “categorically denied” the rumours to PlanetF1.com.

Juncadella says he’s baffled that anyone would genuinely think such a move would take place given Verstappen is still winning races with Red Bull and could yet retain the World title for a fifth successive season while Aston Martin are in the building process.

The team has brought in design legend Adrian Newey to spearhead their all-new F1 2026 car with Juncadella saying the mood within the team is good.

But not quite enough to persuade someone like Verstappen to jump ship.

“I think it’s too soon,” he told the Nachez YouTube channel when asked about the team’s potential in 2026. “And like I said, since I haven’t tested 2026 in the simulator.

“What I’m sure of is that there’s no air of negativity or fear or doubt. Nothing, nothing, don’t pay attention [to the media].

“There are things that have to be taken with a grain of salt.

“It’s like that, in the end, when a rumour suddenly comes out, and that’s like the Verstappen, Aston Martin [rumours].

“Who in their right mind would think that Max Verstappen wants to go to Aston Martin or that it’s not even if they pay him £1 billion.

“Do you think the kid cares about money? He only cares about winning. The team for Max is Red Bull, without a doubt.”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was quizzed about the exit clause in Verstappen’s contract, which reportedly allows him to leave the team if he is outside the top three in the Drivers’ Championship at a certain point of the season.

Horner, though, insists there’s more to a driver’s decision than a piece of paper, there’s also their relationship with the team.

“Look, obviously drivers have performance clauses in their contracts and there are points in the year that tends to be around the summertime, that things materialise,” he told Sky F1.

“I think a relationship with a driver has to go beyond what a piece of paper says.

“It has to be about their comfort in the team, their confidence in the team and there’s never been any discussion with Max about him being anywhere else, his commitment has been absolute, I think he’s consistent with what he says with you guys.

“For us it’s about okay, how can we improve, how can we be better rather than referring to a piece of paper.

“I always think in life, if you’ve got to refer to a contract, you’ve got a problem. It’s about a relationship with a driver and about their trust in each other.”

On his side, Verstappen spoke with ESPN about his Formula 1 future where it was put to him that he wouldn’t compete ‘forever’.

He replied: “I have a contract until 2028, so for sure until then.”

But he added: “I will do it as long as I enjoy it and I can relate myself to the sport how I want to.

“Of course, this sport has changed a lot over the years, so as long as I enjoy it, really.

“Enjoy it, and let’s say, finding it okay to leave the family also behind.”

Verstappen’s partner Kelly Piquet gave birth to their daughter, Lily, in the days ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.

