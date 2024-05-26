Sky F1 pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz said he spotted Alpine boss Bruno Famin calling reserve driver Jack Doohan over for a chat in Monaco, after threatening Esteban Ocon with “consequences” for his Pierre Gasly shunt.

Ocon lifted Gasly’s sister Alpine off the ground in a first-lap tangle in Monaco, Ocon having launched an overtake attempt on his team-mate down at Portier. It is safe to say that this did not go down well at all with Famin.

Could Alpine bench Esteban Ocon for Canadian Grand Prix?

Speaking with French broadcaster Canal+, Famin hinted at “consequences” to come for Ocon, who was eliminated from the race in the incident.

That left Kravitz pondering what they could be, especially after he saw Famin call over Alpine’s reserve driver Doohan for a chat.

Speaking on his ‘Ted’s Notebook’ programme, Kravitz said: “Let’s trot on down into Alpine because there is a story afoot, because Esteban Ocon almost took out his team-mate Pierre Gasly.

“Ocon went down the inside of Gasly at Portier, flipped him in the air, Ocon’s car had to go to the garage and had broken suspension, so he was out.

“For the stewards, he picked up a five-place grid penalty for the next race in Canada, or whenever his next race might be. I’ll get to that in a second. He got a big shouting from Bruno Famin.

“Gasly though ran P10. Despite being annoyed about it, Gasly did pick up a point today. So well done Pierre Gasly. Ran P10, stayed P10.

“Famin said that a decision will be made, Ocon put a tweet out saying ‘that’s absolutely my fault’, but the team aren’t letting us even try to talk to Bruno Famin about what this direct consequence will be for Esteban Ocon.

“I will say that I saw Famin on the roof of the Alpine pit building, he called Jack Doohan, the reserve driver, over for a chat. They had a chat. I don’t know what the chat was about. And then Jack Doohan left and went down the stairs.

“Now, I know that’s not exactly Woodward and Bernstein and Watergate, but it’s all I’ve got.

“Does that mean that Famin is going to penalise Esteban Ocon for doing what he told him not to do, by benching him for Canada? Maybe. Is he going to put Doohan in the car? Maybe.

“How will the Esteban Ocon camp feel about that if it does happen? I should think pretty bad. Will that only mean that they defer the Esteban Ocon penalty for the next race he does, which would be the one after Canada which is Spain? Yes.

“But that’s all I’ve got for you. Sorry I can’t be more definitive about it. But yes, things are afoot. Things are afoot at the Alpine team.”

A P9 for Williams’ Alex Albon in Monaco sees Alpine drop to P9 in the Constructors’ standings.

