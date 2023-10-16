Glimmer of Andretti hope as ‘difficult but not impossible’ plan emerges

The application of Andretti Global into F1 hasn’t been met with much enthusiasm, and Ted Kravitz has an idea on how that could change.

Michael Andretti’s eponymous team – which has met with great success in American racing series – was the only applicant to be accepted by the FIA to make it through for further consideration for possible inclusion on the F1 grid over the coming years.

But, from day one, the Andretti entry hasn’t been met with open arms by any of the current F1 teams, as they fear a hit to their financial bottom lines as a result of a reduction in prize money due to having an 11th team to dilute the pot.

Ted Kravitz puts forward suggestion for Andretti to improve F1 reception

While the FIA has been quite positive about the potential F1 entry, Formula 1 itself has been more cautious as CEO Stefano Domenicali has stood firm with the stance of the teams in needing to weigh up the value that a potential team could bring to the sport.

With Andretti garnering such a lukewarm response to their arrival, Sky F1 broadcaster Ted Kravitz believes there is a way for them to improve their standing with the existing teams – and that’s by convincing partner General Motors to commit fully to F1 and become an engine supplier.

“Timeframe, we’re talking about whether they join under the current Concorde Agreement, which runs out for 2025/26,” Kravitz said on the Sky F1 podcast.

“Or the next Concorde Agreement, which starts in ’26. Already, they wouldn’t be able to start in time for 2025. It’s the timeframe. A new team – Andretti – I think it’s too late now. We’ll see.

“Timeframes, we’re looking at 2026/’27, perhaps ’26, probably at the earliest.

“But that’s a new formula. So that’s very difficult to do. You have teams laying down various thoughts about how much they pay in anti-dilution fees.

“Williams were saying effectively, that they want to be properly compensated for the money that they’ll lose.

“[Red Bull’s] Christian Horner was saying if they come in, they need to do their own engine. That’s almost asking the impossible, but it’s underlying the commitment of General Motors and Cadillac, which I think the teams want to know more from Andretti as to the level of involvement of General Motors as a partner, and Cadillac as a brand.”

Ted Kravitz: Michael Andretti facing biggest F1 fight

With one of GM’s main automotive competitors, Ford, committing to F1 as an engine partner with Red Bull Powertrains from 2026, Kravitz believes convincing GM to do the same would underline the seriousness of the Andretti entry.

“It’s like, ‘Well if you are going to come in with General Motors, we want General Motors to be absolutely involved’,” he said.

“That means like Ford with Red Bull Powertrains doing your own engine, are you going to do your own engine?

“If you are, that’s an amazing thing to commit to. It’s a lot more money and facilities you commit – not impossible, but very, very difficult. Then I think that the strategy, the landscape will change.

“The feelings of the teams, the FIA, and Formula 1 towards Andretti will change if General Motors say, ‘We’re going to put so much more money in, we’re actually going to make our own engine’.

“But it’s a tough shop, isn’t it? It’s the Piranha Club and it’s a tough shop out there. Every F1 team from Jack Brabham, Jackie Stewart, Ron Dennis, Ken Tyrrell to Sir Frank Williams has had to fight for their eponymous teams, or for their teams to be involved in F1.

“This is going to be Michael Andretti’s biggest fight – to get into F1 in the first place. He’ll face many more fights as a F1 team boss after he gets in. But he has to fight politically and in the media and every other way to get into F1. That’s his biggest fight, I think, just to get into the club.”

