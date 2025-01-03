Ted Kravitz believes Brad Pitt’s offer of a cameo appearance in the ‘F1’ film was a running joke, but revealed the response he should have given.

While Formula 1 will get an official 11th team from 2026 in the form of Cadillac, there has already been an 11th outfit in the pit-lane for some time, that being the Apex GP outfit to film for the movie titled ‘F1’ which will be released on 25 June, 2025 in the UK.

Ted Kravitz thinks Brad Pitt ‘F1’ offer was a ‘joke’

Among the star-studded cast is Brad Pitt, who portrays the ‘Sonny Hayes’ character, with filming for the movie having taken place among the real-life F1 action. Filming concluded at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where Sky F1’s pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz was given a tour of the Apex GP garage and their car, F2 machinery adapted by Mercedes.

And at the end of that, Pitt had an offer for Kravitz.

“You want in? A little cameo?” Pitt asked, to which Kravitz replied: “No, I’m cool with what I’m doing!”

That little exchange caused Sky F1 presenter Simon Lazenby to react with: “Ted just turned down Brad Pitt for a role in a movie!”

However, Kravitz later moved to explain the situation while appearing on the Sky F1 podcast.

To his understanding, the offer was instead just a “joke” that Pitt uses with many different people, though admitted the way he responded was not the best way to have gone about it.

“He watches the notebook, apparently, so at least I’ve got one viewer, which is Brad Pitt, yes,” said Kravitz. “Who knew he was a Sky subscriber.

“It was lovely to meet him. Glad he watches the notebook. He clearly never watched it before. He didn’t call me Crofty [David Croft, Sky F1 lead commentator], which is what most people call me. But yeah, pleasure to meet him.

“And I would just like to say, I think the offer of a cameo role was a sort of joke, because I think he offers everybody a cameo role.

“And they were rapping filming that afternoon, I was flying home that evening, and I don’t think I really turned it down. I think it was meant in jest. I returned in jest.

“What I should have said, of course, was, ‘You’re alright, Brad, I’m a terrible actor, so I wouldn’t be any good to you in a film, and I don’t take direction well’, as my director would attest.”

The ‘F1’ film has been co-produced by seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton, who makes the move from Mercedes to Ferrari for F1 2025.

