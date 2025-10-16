Ted Kravitz, the Sky F1 presenter, has revealed how George Russell persuaded him to help the Mercedes driver “call out” Max Verstappen at last year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Russell and Verstappen were embroiled in an entertaining war of words in the closing weeks of the 2024 season.

Ted Kravitz sheds new light on Max Verstappen vs George Russell row

The Red Bull driver took exception to what he perceived as Russell’s exaggerated attempts to land him a grid penalty at the penultimate race in Qatar.

Verstappen commented in Qatar that he had “lost all respect” for Russell, claiming he had “never seen someone trying to screw someone over that hard” in the stewards’ room following an incident between the pair in qualifying.

Russell responded angrily four days later, claiming ahead of the season finale in Abu Dhabi that Verstappen had warned he would “put me on my f**king head in the wall.”

The Mercedes driver went on to claim that Verstappen had “gone too far” with a “personal attack” and criticised his “reckless” approach to racing.

Kravitz was famously at the centre of a brief Red Bull boycott of Sky F1 in 2022 after commenting on air that Verstappen had “robbed” Lewis Hamilton of the 2021 title.

And writing in his new book, Notes from the Pit Lane, the Sky F1 presenter has revealed how Russell approached him ahead of a scheduled interview and requested that he pressed him on his row with Verstappen to give Russell the chance to address his rival’s “bullying tactics.”

Kravitz said: “A week after Qatar, when Russell arrived at the Abu Dhabi track, he was in no mood to let the Verstappen situation lie.

“I’d spent the day interviewing drivers at the TV pen, but hadn’t yet heard any earth-shattering stories.

“A minute before his time slot, up strode George. He called me over to the edge of the pen [and said]: ‘Make sure you ask me a follow-up question.’

“‘What do you mean?’ I asked.

“[He replied]: ‘I’m going to give it back to Max. I’ve had enough of him bad-mouthing me in the press and I’m going to call him out on his bullying tactics.

“I know you’re only supposed to ask me one question, but never mind that, I’m up for as many questions as you like.’

“Before checking to see if he was wearing a Drive to Survive microphone, I asked him if he was absolutely sure he wanted to escalate what was effectively last year’s story and start a new fight with Max – never an easy battle to win.

“He said he was positive, and away he went.”

Russell found his Mercedes seat come under threat from Verstappen earlier this season, with the reigning four-time World Champion linked with a move away from Red Bull during the summer months.

PlanetF1.com revealed on July 30 that Russell was nearing a new contract with Mercedes after Verstappen committed his future to Red Bull.

Mercedes confirmed on Wednesday that Russell and teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli will remain with the team for the F1 2026 season.

