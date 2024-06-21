Sky F1 pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz believes Lance Stroll, as a “modest man”, does not want to talk about his Aston Martin future as a certainty and make it look like family connections is the reason.

Stroll has been a part of the Silverstone-based team since 2019, having followed his father Lawrence Stroll to Racing Point, the new identity for the bankrupt Force India team which he purchased. The outfit morphed into Aston Martin from 2021.

Ted Kravitz feels Lance Stroll desire to prove worth

There has been ups and downs for Stroll behind the wheel for Aston Martin, but with team-mate Fernando Alonso confirmed for next season and beyond under a multi-year deal, focus has shifted to Stroll’s future with the team.

It was put to Kravitz, during the Sky F1 podcast, that Stroll is yet to give a firm declaration that he is staying with Aston Martin for F1 2025, Kravitz theorising that this is because Stroll wants to earn his seat through his performances, rather than people thinking he is there because of his dad.

After it was mentioned to Kravitz that Stroll has not said with certainty that he will drive for Aston Martin in 2025, he replied: “No, he hasn’t, but then I don’t think that’s because he’s thinking about not driving, I think that’s just because he doesn’t want to give the impression that it’s just done because his dad is one of the people who owns the team.

“He earns his place through scoring points and he’s proud of his performances. And when he goes well, he’s an absolutely fantastic addition to that team as a regular point scorer.

“So I think that’s more that he doesn’t want… He’s a modest man, Lance is, and he doesn’t want it to be, ‘Well of course I’m here’. He wants to be able to earn it.”

That being said, Kravitz is confident that Stroll will remain an Aston Martin driver for F1 2025.

“But yeah, I would imagine it’s also, well I’d say 100 per cent,” Kravitz continued. “I’ll lock Aston Martin down, Alonso and Stroll.”

Ahead of his home race, the Canadian Grand Prix, Stroll was pressed on his Aston Martin future, where he did state that his mindset is to continue as part of the team.

“Yeah, that’s where my head’s at, for sure,” he said when asked if we will see him on the F1 2025 grid.

“Seems to be a pretty popular question that I’ve been getting asked recently. And yeah, it’s super exciting. Everything that’s happening at Silverstone and the project with the team and how we’ve grown over the last few years. And we continue to grow. So it’s definitely in my mind to continue being a part of that.”

Stroll has scored 17 points so far in F1 2024, with a best result of P6 in Australia.

