F1 pit reporter Ted Kravitz has paid tribute to Louise Goodman, as the former F1 broadcaster and press officer calls time on her career.

Goodman was a fixture of motorsport television in the United Kingdom for almost four decades.

Ted Kravitz praises ‘first TV wife’ Louise Goodman

Kravitz and Goodman shared the screen when ITV secured the British broadcasting rights for F1 from the BBC in 1997, becoming part of the new-look team.

While Kravitz and Martin Brundle transferred to the BBC and subsequently to Sky Sports as the broadcast deals shifted in 2008 and 2012, Goodman remained with ITV, and became one of the most recognisable figures in the British Touring Car paddock.

Promoting talent both on and off the track, Goodman’s retirement saw tributes land from all corners of the motorsport world, with Kravitz’s message being shared ahead of the final BTCC race of the 2026 season at former F1 venue, Brands Hatch.

“Hi Louise, my first TV wife,” he said.

“Thank you for everything you’ve done. You taught me how to be a pit reporter, you’ve broken down boundaries, you were the first woman to take part in a Formula 1 pit stop in the middle of a grand prix with Jordan, and you’ve been absolutely kicking it out of the park ever since.

“I love you. Thank you for everything you’ve done for British motorsport and for motorsport around the world.”

Goodman’s pit stop involvement came at a time when she was working with ITV, and it was arranged with Midland – formerly Jordan – that she would remove the left rear tyre from Tiago Monteiro’s car at the 2006 British Grand Prix.

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A weekend of tributes, which included comments from many within the BTCC paddock as well as F1, saw Goodman on the verge of tears on multiple occasions throughout the day.

In front of the camera, at least, the veteran reporter kept her composure, as she thanked colleagues and friends from across the years for their kind words.

“So sweet. My F1 family, my BTCC family. It’s just so lovely. It’s just been the most amazing weekend,” she said.

“I’ve got enough bunches of flowers to open a florist; I’ve got wine, I’ve got champagne, I’ve got my name on a racing car. I mean, what a way to end it all. It’s just been amazing.”

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