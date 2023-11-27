Ted Kravitz reveals baffling ‘Sponsor A Sponsor B’ F1 team name

As AlphaTauri exit stage left, Red Bull’s junior team could have a convoluted name next season of “Sponsor A Racing Bulls Sponsor B”, revealed Ted Kravitz.

While it has been known for months that AlphaTauri will be rebranded next season as Red Bull’s clothing brand fell short as a title sponsor, the new name of the team is being kept secret.

According to the team’s CEO Peter Bayer, it was signed off at the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend but it won’t be revealed before December when the 2024 F1 entry list is published.

Ted Kravitz: Sponsor A Racing Bulls Sponsor B

“The identity will be generic,” Bayer told Motorsport.com. “The identity is what Toro Rosso would have been, and it’s moving closer to the Red Bull family again. But then it will appear with the naming rights partners.

“We will change the company name, we will change identity, logo, everything, a complete relaunch, complete rebrand.

“The name of the team, the identity, has been decided by the shareholders. And I need to carry it with me without being able to share, which is very difficult!”

That naming right will not only see one sponsor appear at the beginning of the team’s name and one at the end, but it will, according to Kravitz, have “Racing Bulls” as the generic part of the name.

“Not only one, apparently there are two sponsor team names,” the Sky Sports pit lane reporter revealed in Abu Dhabi.

“Apparently, it’s going to be Sponsor A, Racing Bulls, Sponsor B, they’ve got a couple of American sponsors, so says Peter Bayer.

“He said ahead of this race that they’ve got these two American sponsors who have already been lodged with the FIA in terms of their name for next year and wouldn’t deny that it’s something around Racing Bulls.”

The rebranding of Red Bull’s junior team is just part of a strategic shift that will also include closer ties to the senior team.

Speaking to Austria’s Kleine Zeitung earlier this year, Helmut Marko explained: “The orientation is clear: based on Red Bull Racing, as far as the regulations allow. Do-it-yourself constructions are the wrong way.”

Expanding on that he said to Young Economist: “There were always differences between Italy and England.

“AlphaTauri sometimes had designers who believed if they had the financial means of Red Bull, they would actually be better.

“This conflict smouldered throughout this cooperation. That’s why it’s now being restructured.

“There is a very clear instruction. Everything that is permitted by the regulations must be adapted by AlphaTauri.

“No more in-house constructions, no more peculiarities in Faenza. The synergies are to be used as best as possible.”

