Sky F1 pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz says he is “not a fan” of the mandatory two pit-stop rule in place at the Monaco Grand Prix, describing the move as an “overreaction” to a dull 2024 race.

However, 2009 World Champion Jenson Button has declared that he “loves” the regulation, claiming it will “spice up” race day in the principality.

Ted Kravitz: Monaco Grand Prix pit stop rule ‘an overreaction’

A unique rule is in place at this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix, forcing drivers to complete two pit stops over the course of the 78-lap race.

It comes after complaints over the spectacle of the Monaco GP over recent years, with drivers and fans regularly describing the Monte Carlo race as boring.

The 2024 race, won by Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, was a particularly dull affair after an early red flag gifted drivers a free change of tyres, removing the need for them to pit once the race resumed.

Appearing on Sky F1’s television coverage of the opening free practice session at the Monaco Grand Prix, Kravitz described the two-stop rule as an “overreaction” to the unique circumstances of last year’s race.

Asked if he is a fan of the change, Kravitz said: “Not really.

“I think it’s an overreaction to last year, which was an unusual event – just having a red flag and then nobody making pit stops.

“It’s got a bit of the artificiality about it, a bit of the gimmickry, which I’m not massively a fan about.

“But on the other hand, actually, I think it’s going to create a very interesting grand prix.”

Button argued: “You could say that having one pit stop is also gimmicky, because they don’t have to stop.”

Kravitz replied: “That’s true. The FIA have never done this before.

“Alright, we’ve had races like Qatar 2023 where teams have had to make two pit stops because of tyre wear, but they’ve never actually said you must make two pit stops and made it a rule before.”

Button added: “I love it. I love it.

“It’s easy to make a mistake in this pit lane as well. It’s a lot bigger than it used to be, but still it’s a small pit lane, but I think it’s a good thing.

“You still will have people stopping on Lap 1 to do their first pit stop and joining the back of the train, but it definitely spices it up and it leaves it open to different strategies.”

