The best Black Friday deals from Ferrari, Red Bull, McLaren and Mercedes

November is the best time of year to get 2025 teamwear and team merchandise because it is the season of Black Friday sales!

Last year there were big discounts on merchandise for every major F1 team as they try to clear stock towards the end of the F1 season. Usually Black Friday is awash with cheap TVs but the F1 sales actually do offer up a chance to grab a bargain.

The early 2025 sales include teamwear polo shirts reduced to as little as £20 and jackets reduced by over £100. With more deals set to arrive later in the month we have picked out the best early sales on genuine F1 bargains that you can buy now.

Early Ferrari Black Friday deals

The official Ferrari store does not usually hold a Black Friday sale but there will be discounts on the official F1 Store, which stocks many of the same items as the manufacturer site.

There are some early deals on the store including the £255 reversible team jacket. The jacket is reduced to £158 in an early Black Friday discount.

You can also get £50 off the red Ferrari soft shell jacket, which is the cheapest price it has been during the 2025 season. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton Ferrari caps are down to £27 from the initial price of £45 and official team polo shirts are now £53, down from £75.

There are a few other small discounts on items such as Ferrari water bottles and replica cars and helmets. You can see the full list on the F1 Store website.

Expect more deals to arrive on the F1 Store around Monday 24 November, with the biggest discounts up to 60% arriving for Black Friday itself on Friday 28 November.

Early Red Bull Black Friday deals

As with Ferrari, Red Bull will offer discounts of up to 60% off on the official F1 Store later in November.

The team also has some massive discounts on early Black Friday deals now on the Castore website. Castore is the official teamwear provider and there are some bargains on last year’s Cyber Monday sale page on the official website.

Highlights include a £110 Red Bull jacket for just £33 and Max Verstappen hoodies for just £20, down from £68.

You can get Red Bull softshell teamwear jackets worth £140 for just £42 on the sales section on the Castore site in one of the biggest and best Black Friday sales we have seen.

Early Black Friday McLaren deals

McLaren will host a Black Friday sale on the official site and the page is live – although there are no products actually listed there yet.

It does not mean you cannot get a bargain because McLaren has launched deals of the week throughout November. This week’s deals include official teamwear polo shirts for just £20, which are the cheapest on the grid.

The shirts are usually priced at £65 so it represents a bargain for fans of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

McLaren jackets, hoodies and memorabilia will go on sale closer to Black Friday on the official F1 Store, while there may also be discounts on Lando Norris’ own range of clothing and merchandise.

Early Mercedes Black Friday deals

Mercedes will host the biggest Black Friday deals of any F1 team because Adidas, the official teamwear partner, is a famous Black Friday discounter.

Discounts have already started on official teamwear with t-shirts, sweaters and caps all reduced on the official Mercedes website.

You can get teamwear polo shirts for £60, down from £85, but the bigger discounts can be found on the non-teamwear merchandise.

The Adidas Mercedes trainers are now £40, down from £60, and there are small price drops on tracksuits, t-shirts and caps on the Mercedes store.

