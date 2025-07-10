This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Amazon has launched its 2025 summer Prime Day sale with deals live until midnight on 11 July.

While the Amazon sale is usually air fryers, TV sets and vacuum cleaners, there is one aspect of the sale that will tempt F1 fans. Hidden away in the deals pages are big discounts on Lego F1 cars ranging from the detailed Technic models to the Icons series featuring the likes of Ayrton Senna and Nigel Mansell.

Strap in as we find the best of the Lego F1 deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Lego Technic F1 deals

The Ferrari SF-24 driven by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz last year has had the Lego Technic treatment. Designed as a more accurate 1:8 scale, the Technic model features a replica V6 engine, gear box, realistic steering system and even DRS.

Priced at £199.99, it is one of the most expensive Lego F1 models on the market but it is now £139.99 in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

The other Technic model included in the sale is the Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance model as driven by Lewis Hamilton. It is down from £189.99 to £131.99 in the Amazon sale.

The Technic McLaren is the cheapest on offer at just £120.

Lego F1 car range

The Lego Speed Champions range are smaller, more affordable Lego F1 cars and you can get McLaren, Ferrari, Williams and Mercedes models for around £15 in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

The sets come with a halo bar, rear wing, sponsor stickers, and wider rear tyres with “Pirelli”. They also feature a mini figure in team colours. They are usually priced at around £23.

Lego Icons range

The Lego Icons range recreates famous historical F1 cars and a couple of options are reduced in the Amazon sale.

The Icons Williams Racing FW14B & Nigel Mansell comes with a trophy and stand, and a collectable mini figure included in the price. You can get it for £49.99, down from £69.99.

You can also get a McLaren MP4/4 & Ayrton Senna Icons set complete with collectable mini figure with Senna’s famous yellow helmet. It is priced at £49.99 in the sale here.

There are other Lego F1 sets you can buy in the Amazon sale. The collectable range priced at £3.49 each features every team in the 2025 F1 season. Other sets included in the sale are the F1 pit stop crew for the Lego City brand, plus the Lego F1 truck set featuring Red Bull and Aston Martin cars priced at £66, down from £89.99.

You can see all of the deals here.