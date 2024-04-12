The winners and losers after Fernando Alonso signs new Aston Martin deal

Fernando Alonso’s new long-term deal with Aston Martin has taken the Spaniard off the driver market. Let’s explore who benefits, and who doesn’t.

Another piece of the puzzle for F1 2025 is in place, with Fernando Alonso signing a new deal with the Silverstone-based squad that takes him through until, at least, 2026. But who are the winners and losers of this new development?

The winners

Aston Martin

Given how reliant Aston Martin is on Fernando Alonso for points and results, which is entirely self-inflicted, securing the Spaniard for another two years is a big coup.

While the Alonso of yesteryear could be a disruptive force within a team, Alonso finally appears to have found his happy place – it’s a team where he is, indisputably, king. With no concerns about being beaten by his teammate, Alonso is free to do what he does best and has the full attentions of Aston Martin as they dig deep to get on a par with the likes of Mercedes, Ferrari, and Red Bull.

Lawrence Stroll’s investment and enthusiasm doesn’t appear to be waning just yet and, if Aston Martin can deliver a car capable of the task, Alonso is still driving at a level that can win races and titles. But time is ticking… how long can Alonso fight biology before he finally slows?

Fernando Alonso

Aside from the racing contract which will see him through another two seasons, all the way to 45 years old, Alonso will have a quarter-century of F1 racing behind him by the time the deal is concluded.

But Alonso has been pretty clever with his new deal. The contract is of an unspecified length, but it does have provisions for Alonso to move into a non-driving role with Aston Martin once he feels his time in F1 is done.

He’s also set up for the possibility of racing for Aston Martin in other categories when he’s done, explaining he might fancy another go at the Dakar Rally or at the Le Mans 24 Hours – now he doesn’t have to worry about finding a drive, given his Aston deal.

“I think I can maybe 100 percent say that I will try Dakar in the future when I stop Formula 1, that is something that will still be in my head,” he said.

“With Aston, there is the Valkyrie as well at Le Mans starting next year, so who knows if that will also be a project that I can help with somehow?

“Driving or outside driving, I would love to see Aston Martin winning in any category and any conditions. That will help the brand, which I feel proud to be part of it. I feel part of Aston Martin Formula 1 team but at the end of the day about the road cars and everything, so I want the best for the brand.”

Alonso has lined his nest, cognisant of the fact his F1 driving career is close to an end, and he’s all set for life in the immediate aftermath.

Kimi Antonelli

Given that Fernando Alonso was one of four candidates named by Toto Wolff for the vacant seat alongside George Russell next season as the Mercedes team boss seeks a replacement for Lewis Hamilton, Alonso’s withdrawal from the market strengthens Antonelli’s chances.

Given that Sainz and Red Bull are openly flirting with each other, Antonelli could now become Mercedes’ top prospect – assuming a grenade isn’t thrown into the equation by way of the Verstappen camp.

Losers

Carlos Sainz

With the Ferrari driver riding a crest of a wave and trying to find a top-level drive for 2025, the chances of joining Aston Martin have all but disappeared.

Sainz had been linked with a seat at Aston Martin, if Alonso opted to leave the team or F1. Unless Lawrence Stroll decides to remove his son or place him in Aston Martin’s sportscar programme, the prospect of an all-Spanish line-up at Aston Martin is very slim.

With Sainz chasing a seat, the removal of one of the leading teams will come as a blow.

Yuki Tsunoda

Tsunoda’s chances of being promoted to the main Red Bull team don’t seem particularly strong at present, with a continuation at RB still the more likely prospect.

Over the winter, Tsunoda’s new deal with RB was allegedly down to the intervention of Honda and, given Honda’s link-up with Aston Martin from 2026, the Japanese driver could have fancied his chances at moving to the Silverstone squad.

But those chances have now taken a serious blow, and it looks as though he’ll need the still-unthinkable scenario of Lawrence Stroll making a tough call regarding his son if this move is to happen for ’26.

Nico Hulkenberg/Pierre Gasly/Esteban Ocon

All three drivers are out of contract with their current teams at the conclusion of this season and are stuck with cars that, arguably, are beneath their abilities.

Unless something crazy happens, none of these three are likely to be high on the shopping lists of Red Bull or Mercedes, but would be worthwhile candidates for the upper midfield position that Aston Martin currently occupies.

With Alonso and Stroll (most likely) set in stone until 2026, this particular avenue has been closed off to a possible rise up the grid for all three – weakening their position when it comes to negotiations in the market.

