First, Theo Pourchaire lost his job as an Arrow McLaren IndyCar driver just before the American open-wheel series headed to Laguna Seca. Now, Pourchaire has had to issue a statement about his sacking after a “grossly inaccurate” interview with AUTOhebdo.

The French publication reported earlier this week that Pourchaire was “disgusted” with McLaren for allegedly reneging on a contract he had signed with the IndyCar outfit. Now, Pourchaire has had to issue a statement to say the way he was quoted was incorrect.

Theo Pourchaire: Some quotes were “absolutely false”

After excerpts from the AUTOhebdo interview made the rounds on social media, Theo Pourchaire was forced to issue a statement on X to clarify his comments in that story — namely, that the portrayal of his words was “grossly inaccurate.”

“I’ve read the article published on AUTOhebdo this week, and I’m disappointed in how grossly inaccurate my words and comments portrayed my interview,” Pourchaire wrote on social media.

“While I was surprised by Arrow McLaren’s decision to take me out of the car ahead of Laguna Seca, we ended on amicable terms.

“Sure, it’s disappointing not to be racing with the team, but they’ve held up and respected all areas of the contract, and Zak [Brown], Gavin [Ward] and Tony [Kanaan], along with the rest of the team, have been fully supportive of me and my wish to get back into an INDYCAR or other racing.

“There’s no question on Arrow McLaren’s stability in its partnerships and their funding, so for AUTOhebdo to include that in my interview, it’s absolutely false.

“I’m appreciative of the time I had with the team, there are no hard feelings, and I hope this helps correct the perception there’s been about the team and myself.”

Pourchaire’s stint in IndyCar was as brief as it was controversial.

McLaren’s No. 6 Chevrolet machine was initially contracted to David Malukas; however, before the season, Malukas injured his wrist in a mountain biking accident, leaving the No. 6 up for grabs.

Pourchaire took the seat for April’s Long Beach Grand Prix, where he made up 11 positions in the race to finish in 11th overall.

He then stepped in for Malukas at Barber in Alabama; at that point, Pourchaire was signed to Arrow McLaren for the rest of the season, with the exception of the Indianapolis 500, during which time he would be competing in Super Formula.

The Frenchman competed at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, the Detroit Grand Prix, and the Grand Prix of Road America before he was released from the team. Arrow McLaren instead signed rookie Nolan Siegel.

During the Detroit weekend, Pourchaire was involved in contact with Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Agustin Canapino. Many of Canapino’s fans took to social media after the race to send Pourchaire hateful messages, though Canapino denied that happening.

Pourchaire’s best finish in the series was a 10th in Detroit.

