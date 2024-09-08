The second of two successive F2 champs forced to watch as rivals are promoted to Formula 1, Theo Pourchaire says it’s “unfair” but he’s still hoping he can get a break with Sauber.

After Felipe Drugovich the year before him, Pourchaire won the Formula 2 title in 2023 only to find himself without an F1 option for this season.

Theo Pourchaire is running out of F1 2025 options

While he was left scrambling to find a drive, trying his hand IndyCar and Super Formula, his 2023 rivals Jack Doohan and Oliver Bearman having been signed by Alpine and Haas for F1 2025.

They finished behind Pourchaire in third and sixth places respectively last year, although it should be noted both won more races than Pourchaire – but the Frenchman was more consistent.

“From the outside, for sure, if you are in my position, it looks unfair, like I think it’s unfair for [Felipe] Drugovich, for example, he won the title, and… you know, it’s like this. It’s the F1 world,” he told Motorsport.com.

“I’m just happy to be here again in the paddock. And as I said, really hope I can have my chance one day. I’m ready to give everything. I’m just passionate about this sport. Ready to give my best.

“I don’t ask for anything. I just want to… I just ask for a seat and a steering wheel and, yeah, my chance in a car.”

Audi have yet to name Nico Hulkenberg’s F1 2025 team-mate

After the F1 door was shut on Pourchaire for this year, the 21-year-old was called up by McLaren Arrow in the IndyCar series to substitute for the injured David Malukas before heading to Japan’s Super Formula.

But after one race in that series, he was back in IndyCar as McLaren had signed him to replace Malukas when they parted ways. McLaren dropped Pourchaire just weeks later to sign Nolan Siegel.

Back in Formula 1 paddock with Sauber at Monza, Pourchaire says he’s still hoping to secure the team’s second seat for next season.

Asked what he has to do to secure his place on the grid, he replied: “That’s a good question. I’m asking myself this question too, every day. I don’t know.

“I did my best on the track. For sure, some people say that winning the championship in the third year in F2 is not looking great, but I won it when I was 20 years old. I’m the youngest ever race winner in F2, in F3 – so I don’t have to prove anything on the track.

“Just need an opportunity. That’s it. I don’t know.”

Sauber is the only team on the grid with an unconfirmed seat outside of the Red Bull family, who have their own drivers lining up should they opt to replace either Sergio Perez or Daniel Ricciardo.

But while Sauber have yet to score a single point this season and are locked down in P10 in the Constructors’ Championship, Pourchaire believes Audi, who will rebrand the team in 2026, will succeed in F1.

“For sure, it looks very promising for the team,” he said. “I think it’s very important project and a really big project. So I hope this can help the team to grow.

“Of course, it’s a bit of a difficult period, but I’m sure the team will improve – everybody’s working really hard, and with the help of Audi it’s going to be better. I’m pretty sure.

“There’s also a regulation change soon, so it’s going to be better. And I am sure that will be a dream for me to be part of such a big project, you know, such a legendary brand as Audi, and I’m ready to drive for such a team. You know, I’m young, but I’m ready for this. I think they sure [know] I’m there. If they want me – I’m here. Ready.”

