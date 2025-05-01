After a weekend off to recharge following the triple-header, F1 2025 is back in action this weekend with the Miami Grand Prix.

For the first time in his F1 career, Oscar Piastri goes into the race weekend as Drivers’ Championship leader, but when it is all said and done, what will the major talking points be? It is time to put our collective necks on the line with some bold predictions.

2025 Miami Grand Prix predictions are in

Lando Norris responds with a win

By Jamie Woodhouse

If any driver needed that weekend off to gather their thoughts and reset, arguably, it was Lando Norris after challenging race weekends in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Surrendering his Championship lead to McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri, Norris’ talk of struggling to gel with the MCL39, and his costly Q3 crash in Saudi Arabia, fed the question marks over his title credentials, but I reckon Norris will hush the noise with victory in Miami.

It was a race which he won last year, and it served as the turning point for McLaren, the team going on to win the Constructors’ Championship, while Norris gave Verstappen a few scares along the way to his fourth straight Drivers’ title.

By going back-to-back in Miami, Norris will put himself right back in the Championship conversation.

Turn 1 crash takes out a title contender

by Sam Cooper

Following on from the Turn 1 incident in Saudi, I reckon the elbows could get even sharper this weekend.

Miami, even its short life, does have a history of Turn 1 incidents and Sergio Perez very nearly took out his own team-mate at this venue last year, which makes me think something similar could happen this year.

Considering McLaren are going in as favourites, I reckon Verstappen will be particularly keen not to let them get away and I could also see either McLaren driver getting a little too aggressive in order to come out of Turn 1 in the lead.

Lewis Hamilton to score a podium

by Thomas Maher

It feels a bit strange to write this as a “bold” prediction, given how it’s not all that long ago that Hamilton dominated Formula 1.

But, given the season he’s had so far and the elusiveness of the podium, chance would be a fine thing – a fine thing, indeed.

Charles Leclerc nabbing Ferrari’s first podium of the season last time out in Saudi Arabia suggests Ferrari is starting to figure out the SF-25 and, while Hamilton is the king of doom and gloom in general, he’s proven over the years to be excellent at bouncing back from adversity.

With Ferrari seemingly realising its qualifying performance is its greatest deficit to its immediate rivals, the team’s race pace has been competitive.

I don’t think Hamilton’s season is going to turn around to any great extent, but I still reckon he’s got some high points in him this year – so my guess for this weekend is that he nabs the podium.