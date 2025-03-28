Three more F1 drivers join Max Verstappen in Red Bull swap disapproval

An Instagram post like from Max Verstappen spoke volumes on how he feels over Liam Lawson’s Red Bull demotion.

And the New Zealander has since gained fresh support with Pierre Gasly, Nico Hulkenberg and Oscar Piastri also liking a post which called confirmation of Liam Lawson’s demotion “closer to bullying or a panic”.

Liam Lawson Red Bull demotion: Disapproval among F1 peers?

The post in question came from former Caterham F1 driver Giedo van der Garde, who took to Instagram after Red Bull confirmed that Lawson would return to Racing Bulls as of the Japanese Grand Prix after only two grands prix, with Yuki Tsunoda coming the other way.

In his post, van der Garde wrote: “I’m getting a bit tired of all the comments that F1 is the toughest sport in terms of performances and when you’re underdeliver you’ve gotta face the consequences.

“Yes, you gotta perform. Yes, the pressure is insane.

“But in my opinion this comes closer to bullying or a panic move than actual high athlete achievements. They made a decision – fully aware – gave Liam two races only to crush his spirit. Don’t forget the dedication, hard work and success Liam has put in his career so far to achieve the level where he is now.

“I remember my own blood, sweat and tears – and that was to reach F1. Let alone driving for an absolute top team.

“Yes, he underperformed the first two races – but if anyone’s aware of that it’s himself. Perhaps he has suggested this himself, but if not, I wish Liam all the strength and courage to get to the grid in Japan.

“Trust yourself, get your head up, prove them wrong.”

Amid reports that Verstappen was not happy over the talk of a Red Bull driver swap, he supported that theory by leaving a like on van der Garde’s post, and was soon joined by Pierre Gasly, the Alpine driver who also felt Red Bull’s axe in 2019, demoted back to the junior team after half a season having struggled alongside Verstappen.

F1 veteran, Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg also left a like, as did McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, who interestingly, later removed it.

Another notable liker of the post was Jean-Éric Vergne, the two-time Formula E champion who made 58 grand prix starts with Red Bull’s second F1 team, then known as Toro Rosso.

The Red Bull swap means Tsunoda will make his debut in front of his home fans at Suzuka, the first track visited in F1 2025 which Lawson is very familiar with.

