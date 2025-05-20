Set for an international release on June 25 and a US release on June 27, the F1 movie starring Brad Pitt as racer Sonny Hayes is expected to be the blockbuster hit of the summer.

Tickets for early screenings of the film have already gone on sale, but thanks to overwhelming demand, even more tickets are being offered to audiences, which will go on sale on Wednesday, 21 May, 2025 at 9am PT/5pm BST.

How to buy early F1 movie screening tickets

After months of hype and years of filming, F1, the film starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris as Formula 1 drivers, will finally hit theaters on June 25 internationally and June 27 in the United States.

But fans who are keen to snap up tickets to an early screening will be able to do so tomorrow, Wednesday, 21 May, 2025 at 9am PT/5pm BST.

You can purchase those tickets here.

At that time, tickets will go on sale for June 23 screenings of F1 all across the globe — from Austin, Texas to Sydney, Australia. These are billed as ‘Fan-First Premiere Screenings’ that will air in 400 IMAX theaters worldwide.

There’s currently no indication of how much these special screenings will cost, or what can be expected from them (beyond, of course, the screening of the film!).

Further, at the same time listed above, additional opening day tickets will be made available for all showtimes when F1 actually hits theaters later that week.

The F1 movie website will have more details about how to purchase.

The Formula 1 press release announcing the tickets also provided a great summary of the film’s plot:

Dubbed “the greatest that never was,” Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) was Formula 1’s most promising phenom of the 1990s until an accident on the track nearly ended his career. Thirty years later, he’s a nomadic racer-for-hire when he’s approached by his former team mate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), the owner of a struggling Formula 1 team that is on the verge of collapse. Ruben convinces Sonny to come back to Formula 1 for one last shot at saving the team and being the best in the world. He’ll drive alongside Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), the team’s hotshot rookie intent on setting his own pace. But as the engines roar, Sonny’s past catches up with him and he finds that in Formula 1, your team mate is your fiercest competition—and the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone. F1 The Movie also stars Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies and Kim Bodnia, and was shot during actual Grand Prix weekends as the team competed against the titans of the sport. Kosinski directs from a screenplay by Ehren Kruger, with the story by Kosinski & Kruger. The film is executive produced by Daniel Lupi. Collaborating with Kosinski behind the scenes are his creative team, including director of photography Claudio Miranda, production designers Mark Tildesley and Ben Munro, editor Stephen Mirrione, costume designer Julian Day, casting director Lucy Bevan and composer Hans Zimmer.

