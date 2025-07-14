Senior FIA figure accuses presidential candidate for ‘false claims’

Burcu Cetinkaya has again called out FIA presidential candidate Tim Mayer on what she’s branded “false claims” regarding women in motorsport.

A letter sent to Mayer, seen by PlanetF1.com, has again moved to counter the American’s comments as he runs in opposition to Mohammed Ben Sulayem for the FIA’s top job.

Burcu Cetinkaya calls on Tim Mayer to withdraw ‘inaccurate’ comments

Over the British Grand Prix weekend, Mayer announced his candidacy for the FIA presidential election, set to take place in December. He is thus far the only challenger to Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who is seeking a second term.

As part of his public campaign launch, Mayer highlighted several concerns he had with the current leadership of motorsport’s global governing body, making particular comment regarding the role women play in the organisation.

“Three years ago, Mohammed Ben Sulayem ran on good ideas: value for smaller clubs, transparency, and reform. The message was right, but the delivery has failed,” he said.

“Instead of reform, we’ve seen performance behind the stagecraft. We’ve been left with the illusion of progress and the illusion of leadership, while the most senior team he appointed has departed.

“The illusion of inclusion, while capable voices, especially women and those from diverse backgrounds, were pushed out when they spoke the truth.”

That prompted an initial response from Cetinkaya, chair of the FIA’s women in motorsport commission, who wrote a letter to Mayer countering some of those claims.

Obtained by PlanetF1.com, the former rally driver-turned-administrator questioned claims that women had been “pushed out.”

“Since President Mohammed Ben Sulayem took office in 2021, we have witnessed real, measurable steps forward in gender representation — not symbolic gestures, but meaningful appointments and policies that are changing the culture of the FIA from the inside out.”

Cetinkaya went on to cite other examples in support of her argument, with Mayer offering a response when approached by PlanetF1.com.

“I celebrate the individual achievements of women in political appointments and honour their lived experiences,” Mayer stated.

“But it is clear that when you really examine the current history of women in positions of power at the FIA, particularly the senior management roles that interact directly with the presidential team, my statement is well proven.”

That has drawn another response from Cetinkaya, who has again challenged Mayer’s comments.

“In your recent interview with Craig Slater on Sky, you stated that ‘Mohammed Ben Sulayem had pushed out women and people of colour.’ With all due respect, this is simply not true,” the letter, seen by PlanetF1.com, began.

“These false claims made to the media are damaging the reputation of the FIA as a whole in the eyes of the public. They risk undermining not only the organisation’s credibility but also the efforts of those actively working to make it more inclusive.”

Again, Cetinkaya provided a list of examples where women held senior positions within the FIA, including four on the World Motor Sport Council.

“These appointments reflect structural, not superficial, change,” she added.

“I must also address a point you made in your reply, where you stated that ‘women in positions of power at the FIA, especially those interacting with senior management, have been marginalized or pushed out.’

“Again, this is not reflective of reality. In fact, at the FIA, the presence of women in leadership is increasing, not decreasing.”

Cetinkaya stated that almost half of the women employed within the FIA hold leadership positions, including two vice presidents and a host of figures in operational roles – such as Claire Dubbelman, as deputy F1 race director, and Rebecca Lee, head of single-seater operations and F1 permanent starter.

“These are tangible examples of progress—not just in title, but in real responsibility,” Cetinkaya wrote.

“To disregard this reality is not only inaccurate; it risks undermining the integrity and dignity of the many women and people from diverse backgrounds who have worked—and continue to work—tirelessly to make the FIA more inclusive.

“Tim, this is not about politics or personalities. This is about fairness, truth, and respect for the efforts of those who are creating change from within.

“I respectfully and kindly ask you to withdraw your statement and acknowledge the substantial progress that has been made.”

