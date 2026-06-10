Lando Norris is among a host of Formula 1 paddock representation in the inaugural TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in Sports list for 2026.

Joining the reigning World Champion is F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff, current championship leader and Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli, and former F1 Academy driver, Amna Al Qubaisi.

Lando Norris, Kimi Antonelli and Susie Wolff named in TIME 100 Sports list

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The TIME 100 has long been noted as a touchstone for influential people around the world in any given year, with 2026 being the first year of a list specifically being published in the world of sport.

As TIME noted when it announced its list: “In our increasingly fragmented media environment, sports remains one of the last realms in which massive global audiences gather together in real time.

“As a result, many industries have drawn closer to live sports, and athletes have continued to seize larger and larger platforms.”

Among those in the list is Norris, who was also named in the 2026 annual TIME 100 back in April, appears in the ‘Icons’ section among international sporting names such as LeBron James, Lionel Messi and Mikaela Shiffrin.

The McLaren driver can add this to a growing list of recognition in the wider sporting world, having also been named ‘Breakthrough of the Year’ at the Laureus Sport Awards earlier this year.

Wolff appears under ‘Innovators’, with her work in F1 Academy having been recognised alongside her presence as a regular on Netflix series Drive To Survive, which has helped bring mass worldwide awareness to the world of Formula 1.

That docuseries is looking to be replicated with Wolff at the helm, with F1: The Academy following the all-female junior series as its drivers look to navigate the motorsport ladder.

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Antonelli and Al Qubaisi have both been recognised under the ‘Leaders’ section, too, with the Emirati driver having been noted for her progression up the motorsport ladder through F1 Academy in previous years, progressing to compete in the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia this season.

Mercedes driver Antonelli, meanwhile, has been noted for his achievement in becoming the youngest ever Formula 1 World Championship leader earlier this season, while also having navigated the early part of his rookie season in the global spotlight by also needing to finish his school exams.

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