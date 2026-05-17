Former Jordan and Toyota Formula 1 driver Timo Glock was stripped of his DMSB Permit Nordschleife during the Nürburgring 24 Hours.

That resulted in Glock’s immediate disqualification from the race, after he was found to have been speeding through a restricted zone. The incident resulted in Glock receiving a fourth DMSB penalty point, triggering the loss of his permit, and an in-race disqualification for the driver.

Timo Glock disqualified and uses DMSB permit

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Glock was co-driving the #69 Dörr Motorsport McLaren. He formed an all-German line-up alongside Ben Dörr, Marvin Kirchhöfer and Timo Scheider.

Disaster struck for Glock overnight when the stewards deemed that he had failed to respect a Code 60 speed restriction.

Glock was clocked at 112 kp/h, almost twice the limit of 60 kp/h when a Code 60 is in effect.

‘Stop-and-go time penalty of 82 seconds for this race and 2 DMSB penalty points,’ was the verdict which came through from the stewards.

Also noted was the fact that this took Glock to a total of four penalty points.

‘Immediate disqualification of the driver T. Glock for this event and a general withdrawal of the DPN license,’ the stewards confirmed.

The report added: ‘The stewards examined all evidence and heard from the competitors representative.

‘After they determined that the driver T. Glock received two penalty points during this event, previously he did receive two penalty points at the 24h Qualifiers, the stewards imposed the above penalty.’

All drivers require a DMSB permit to race competitively at the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

It is important to note that while Glock has lost his permit, and as such is immediately disqualified from the Nürburgring 24 Hours, the #69 McLaren can continue in the event.

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Glock made his Formula 1 debut with Jordan at the 2004 Canadian Grand Prix.

Following a move to America, and a two-season GP2 stint which saw Glock win the 2007 title, he returned to the F1 grid in 2008 with Toyota, scoring three podium results.

Glock had a three-season stint with the Virgin/Marussia backmarker team between 2010-12, before departing Formula 1 and carving out a sports car and endurance racing career.

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