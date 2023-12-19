Former F1 driver Timo Glock said he remains in “very good contact” with Michael Schumacher’s family, discussing how he still struggles to come to terms with the seven-time World Champion’s skiing accident.

The saddening 10-year anniversary arrives on December 29 since Schumacher’s accident while skiing in the French Alps.

Details on the former Jordan, Benetton, Ferrari and Mercedes driver’s health have been kept guarded since, with only very close family friends allowed to visit.

Timo Glock struggles to accept Michael Schumacher accident

Glock, who found himself sharing the F1 grid with Schumacher from 2010-12, Schumacher racing for Mercedes and Glock with Virgin Racing/Marussia, opened up on the continued struggle to come to terms with what happened and the continued emotional pain for the Schumacher family.

“It doesn’t matter about the tenth anniversary, every year when that date comes up, everyone gets reminded and thinks about it and what would be if things had gone differently in a more positive way,” Glock is quoted by The Express as having told MegaDice.com.

“That is life but it is hard to accept because he is such a legend for the sport and for sure, for the family, it is not an easy time.

“I have a lot of respect for the family and I am not a fan of speculating if you don’t know what is going on in the background. How they deal with it is something we can only respect and accept it how it is.

“I am still in very good contact with them and with Mick [Schumacher]. I met him a lot of times during the season at Grand Prix weekends discussing his future and he was asking me what I would recommend. I would never be the person to ask anything personal about his father.”

Mick spent two seasons on the F1 grid with Haas from 2020-22, but after the team chose the experience of Nico Hulkenberg from F1 2023 over retaining his younger compatriot, Mick headed to his father’s former team Mercedes to become their reserve driver, earning regular praise from the team and drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell for his behind-the-scenes influence on the W14.

Mick is set to make his World Endurance Championship debut in 2024 in the Hypercar class with Alpine.

