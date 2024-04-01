Concerning Red Bull prediction made for Japan after Australian GP setback

Red Bull endured a difficult weekend in Australia, but the Japanese Grand Prix could prove very different, according to Timo Glock.

While Verstappen claimed pole position in Melbourne, it was after a tough Friday and Saturday trying to catch the Ferraris – and it ultimately proved fruitless, as a brake failure ruled the Dutch driver out within minutes of the race starting.

Timo Glock: Red Bull are a step ahead of everyone else

Coming off the back of two consecutive Red Bull 1-2s, Melbourne was a much more difficult weekend as Red Bull had to diligently fettle in the RB20 to unlock its performance.

Verstappen claimed pole position, thanks to a stellar effort in Q3, while Sergio Perez claimed third – only to be demoted to sixth due to blocking Nico Hulkenberg in Q1.

With Verstappen sidelined so early in the race, Perez wasn’t able to rescue Red Bull’s day as a wayward tear-off strip got trapped under his floor and sapped his car of critical downforce in the second half of the race.

But, despite their travails that resulted in Helmut Marko declaring that he was happy the question of whether Red Bull might win every single race had been nullified so early in the year, former F1 driver turned broadcaster Timo Glock believes Japan will see a crushing display from Verstappen.

The Dutch driver bounced back from the disappointment of his Singapore GP struggles last year to claim the race in Suzuka in dominant fashion, coming home 20 seconds clear of McLaren’s Lando Norris, and Glock has backed Verstappen to respond similarly this year.

“With Dr. Helmut Marko’s smile, he knows for sure that Max will regain his old strength with the car in Japan,” Glock said in his expert column for Sky Germany ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.

“It’s the dominance of the car. You could also see here [in Melbourne] in the fast corners that Red Bull is one step ahead of everyone else. They will find their old strength again in Japan.”

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner, speaking after the Australian Grand Prix, gave a wry smile when asked about whether Verstappen will be heading to Suzuka seeking to win in such a dominant fashion again as a swift response to the Melbourne disappointment.

“I think Max will arrive in Japan sufficiently well-charged,” he said.

“Suzuki is a great track, it’s a track that we’ve always performed well, and it is Honda’s home circuit.

“The drivers enjoy it and love racing there. So we’re looking forward to going back.”

