From points to podium and back to points, but the minor ones, Timo Glock has labelled Ferrari his “flop” of the Australian GP weekend with Lewis Hamilton scoring a solitary point on his debut in red.

Ferrari were one of the big unknowns after pre-season testing, with data crunchers claiming they were anything from second to fourth fastest while pundits raised eyebrows at a few of the SF-25’s quirks.

Timo Glock names his hit and miss from the Australian GP

Lando Norris only added to the intrigue when said ahead of the Melbourne race: “I know how much fuel and stuff Ferrari had for a lot of the testing. You’d be surprised at how quick they’re going to be this weekend.”

And Ferrari seemingly rose to that, quickest on Friday by a tenth ahead of Oscar Piastri.

However, they weren’t able to carry that pace through into Saturday’s qualifying where Charles Leclerc was the faster of the team-mates but in seventh place, 0.659s off the pace.

Conclusions and ratings from the Australian GP

👉 Australian GP conclusions: Norris 2.0, the Max factor and why Hamilton needs time

👉 Australian GP driver ratings: Who mastered the storm in Melbourne?

It was suggested by some that Ferrari had set up the cars for a wet race on Sunday, but, if that was the case, even then Ferrari got it wrong.

Running fifth and eighth throughout the opening stint, where Hamilton was unable to overtake the Williams of Alex Albon, they had a brief surge into the podium positions only to lose ground in the pit stop gamble.

Leclerc took the chequered flag in eighth place while Hamilton, overtaken by Oscar Piastri on the final lap, was P10 on his Ferrari debut.

“Of the top teams, the flop of the weekend,” Glock told Sky Deutschland of Ferrari’s performance.

“I hope that we will see an upswing and that Shanghai will be more accommodating to them from the track. It was a difficult weekend for Ferrari.”

But while Ferrari got it wrong, Glock was full of praise for race winner Lando Norris.

The Briton not only led off the line, something he struggled to do when starting from pole position last season, but he also had to survive three restarts and a late challenge from Max Verstappen.

A small mistake on lap 56 of the 57-lap race almost cost him, but the McLaren driver held on to win and in doing so became the first driver not called Max Verstappen to lead the Drivers’ standings since May 2022.

“He analysed a lot together with the team,” the former F1 driver said of Norris’ learning over the off-season. “Also in terms of strategies, where mistakes were made from time to time last season.

“He also overreacted on the radio last year and perhaps put his team in a position where they have to act quickly. That seemed very calm and deliberate to me today. That makes a different impression. This is significantly stronger than last year.

“Even in the end, he had it under control, didn’t let himself be driven crazy and brought it home in a relatively controlled manner.”

Read next: Why you shouldn’t fully blame Lewis Hamilton for a flat Ferrari debut