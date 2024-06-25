‘Tired’ Adrian Newey takes holiday as Ferrari and Aston Martin battle for signature

When Adrian Newey told us days after the Red Bull announcement that like Forest Gump he too was “feeling a little bit tired”, he meant at.

And his wife Amanda has even taken to social media to prove it.

Ferrari and Aston Martin are reportedly fighting for Adrian Newey’s signature

Red Bull announced back in May that Newey, the reigning World Champion’s long-time design guru, would leave the team in the first quarter of 2025 but would step back from F1 duties immediately.

Newey explained that after so many years in the design hot seat, topped by the pressure of the 2021 championship race, he was ready to relax.

“F1 is all-consuming, I’ve been at it for a long time now,” he told Sky Sports.

“2021 was a really busy year with all the title battle with Mercedes through the championship and at the same time, putting all the research and development into the RB18, which is the father of this generation of cars. Then there comes a point where, as Forest Gump said, ‘I’m feeling a little bit tired’.”

And tired he was, the design legend spending some time in the English countryside relaxing, and maybe even recharging.

His wife Amanda posted on X: “Adrian told you that he was tired and needed a holiday. Thank you Chewton Glen.”

Better yet, the holiday at the luxury country house hotel and spa, was “fully paid for, including the beer”.

Adrian told you that he was tired and needed a holiday. Thank you @chewtonglen

*fully paid for, including the beer 👍 pic.twitter.com/BizoB0mcqt — Amanda Newey (@amanda_newey) June 24, 2024

But while Newey is sitting back and relaxing, Formula 1’s rumour mill is doing anything but.

Initially linked to Ferrari and said to have held private talks at an airport with a representative of the Scuderia, Newey is now being linked to Aston Martin.

PlanetF1.com understands Aston Martin have become a leading contender for his signature with reports claiming he recently made a ‘secret factory visit’ at Aston Martin.

There could, however, be a few more relaxing holidays before the 65-year-old makes a decision about returning to the F1 paddock.

Asked about his plans last month, he said: “With Mandy, my wife and the dogs, probably go travelling, get a motorhome or something and travel down through France and just enjoy life.

“And maybe at some point, I’ll be standing in this air saying this is going to be the next adventure but right now there is no plan.”

