F1 presenter to miss first race since 1998 in new announcement

Popular F1 presenter Tom Clarkson will be absent from the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, the first time he will miss a race in almost three decades.

This news comes after PlanetF1.com reported the F1 paddock return of Rachel Brookes, deputising for Clarkson, in a Spanish Grand Prix press conference, with Brookes understood also to be appearing at the Bahrain GP. Clarkson’s hit tour with 1996 world champion Damon Hill is set to clash with the rescheduled event.

F1 presenter Tom Clarkson to miss Bahrain GP

In 2026, Clarkson and Hill began their ‘An Evening with Damon Hill – In Conversation with Tom Clarkson’ UK tour.

The tour celebrates 30 years since Damon Hill drove to 1996 world championship glory with Williams, that the sole title win of a decorated Formula 1 career for Hill.

The success of this tour has sparked a five-date expansion across Australia and New Zealand, running between September 28 – October 5.

However, a clash has emerged with Clarkson’s Formula 1 schedule since committing to those additional dates, in the form of the rescheduled Bahrain GP in Malaysia.

The return to Sepang was slotted in for October 4, following the cancellation of the Bahrain Grand Prix which was originally scheduled to run in April.

It is noted that Clarkson, remarkably, has been in attendance at every grand prix since 1998, an outstanding streak, but one set to end next month.

Clarkson’s announcement comes after Brookes, who left Sky Sports in June, landed a surprise new role at the Spanish Grand Prix when she hosted Friday’s FIA press conference involving team representatives (below).

Image: Thomas Maher, PlanetF1.com

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Clarkson normally acts as the host of all official FIA press conferences during an F1 race weekend, but was understood to be away due to prior commitments, as Brookes stepped in. Clarkson had hosted the drivers’ press conference in Madrid on Thursday.

As reported by PlanetF1.com at the time, Brookes is understood to have been engaged by the FIA in a freelance capacity at the Madring, with the presenter also set to appear at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, next month.

Clarkson, in addition to his press conference role, hosts the popular ‘Beyond the Grid’ Formula 1 podcast series.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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