Huge Mercedes F1 2024 prediction made after major W15 breakthrough pinpointed

After cracking the code of performing in hot track conditions, Mercedes are now set to hoover up the wins once F1 2024 resumes.

That is the opinion of F1 Nation podcast and F1 press conference host Tom Clarkson, who has tipped Mercedes for a very productive final 10 races of the season, off the back of a third victory in their last four outings at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Mercedes to keep the wins coming after F1 2024 summer break?

Mercedes were originally set for a one-two finish in the hot Spa-Francorchamps track conditions on Belgian Grand Prix Sunday, before George Russell lost the win post-race due to his W15 being underweight, but Clarkson pointed to the bigger picture, that being his belief that the former “Achilles heel” of the W15, hot track temperatures, appears to be no more.

And with that in mind, Clarkson tips Mercedes to be a “formidable” threat after the F1 summer break and win “lots more races” to add to their current season tally of three.

“They’re very much in the mix. They’ve won three of the last four races. Would you believe that?” Clarkson began.

“It’s an extraordinary turnaround by that team since the Monaco Grand Prix, when they first brought the new front wing, George Russell ran it there exclusively, and they’ve just gained in momentum ever since, you know, the next race [in Canada], Russell starts on pole position after setting the exact same lap time as Max Verstappen.

“And it was kind of in Canada where I felt the team properly arrived. And I think they will win lots more races in the second half of this year.

Catch-up on the latest Mercedes talking points

👉 Mercedes zero-pod regret? How flawed design concept could have worked out

👉 Ranked: The F1 2024 drivers ordered from worst to best

“Partly because I thought Spa, Belgian Grand Prix, Sunday, was run in very hot conditions. And that has been the Achilles heel of that W15 so far this year. It’s performed okay in cooler conditions, cooler track temperatures, but it performed on a hot track at Spa, and I think that was another breakthrough moment for the team.

“Formula 1 is a sport that follows the sun, apart from Singapore and Las Vegas, obviously, but we do deal with hot track temperatures and now that they’ve got that sorted out, I think they will be formidable in the second half of the year.”

Mercedes sit P4 in the F1 2024 Constructors’ Championship standings with 10 races to go, 142 points adrift of leaders Red Bull, but only 79 behind Ferrari a position ahead.

Read next – Revealed: The ‘innate’ quality Mercedes will miss as Lewis Hamilton departs for Ferrari