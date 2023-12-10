Brutal ‘does not belong in F1’ verdict cast while team-mate told join ‘top team’

Dutch racer Tom Coronel picked apart the Williams F1 team line-up, urging Alex Albon to leave for a “top team” while arguing Logan Sargeant is not an F1-calibre driver.

It was certainly a season of differing fortunes for the Williams drivers in F1 2023, Albon entering his second campaign with the team off the back of an impressive return to the grid, while for Sargeant this marked his rookie season as he made the step up from Formula 2.

Williams would score a solid P7 finish in the Constructors’ Championship, though 27 of their 28 points were scored by Albon, Sargeant’s solitary point arriving in Austin after the disqualifications of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

Tom Coronel claims Logan Sargeant does not belong in F1

Williams team principal James Vowles said a verdict on Sargeant would be case after the season ended and it was not long after that the American racer was confirmed for F1 2024.

Coronel understands the importance of finance behind a driver, Sargeant ensuring that F1’s market of extreme growth, the United States, has a driver representative, though argued that the 22-year-old does not possess F1-level ability.

“The combination of money and everything that comes with it and he can also drive quite well, he is not a complete pancake,” said Coronel on the RacingNews365.com podcast.

“But whether he belongs in a Formula 1 seat…we can be very clear about that: No. There is more talent which should be driving there.

“But it’s a combination of all sorts of ingredients. So has he earned it, in that style? Yes. I also think it’s clever when your parents spend so much money on that. That’s also special, and is also part of motorsport, so I think he can stay.”

So, while Coronel believes the talent side is not strong enough for Sargeant to be in F1, his view is the complete opposite on Albon, who he argues can do better.

Albon’s contract is up with Williams following F1 2024 and Coronel believes the Thai racer should be looking to sign for a “top team”.

Once a Red Bull castaway, team boss Christian Horner recently branded Albon “hot property” once more as a key decision on his F1 future looms.

“He is ready for a real seat,” said Coronel of Albon.

“He should move on to a top team, and then they should be able to put a new talent in here.”

P7 finishes at the Canadian and Italian GPs marked Albon’s best finishes in a standout F1 2023 campaign.

Read next: Martin Brundle highlights F1’s ‘bullet dodge’ as moment of the season