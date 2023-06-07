Tom Cruise’s ego ‘dented’ by Lewis Hamilton’s rumoured flame Shakira

Tom Cruise is said to be “stung” with his “buddy” Lewis Hamilton reportedly dating Shakira after the Mission Impossible star tried to woo her himself.

Cruise and the recently-divorced Shakira were spotted hanging out at the Miami Grand Prix, the two even walking the grid together.

But while the Hollywood hunk tried to woo the songstress, Shakira was “flattered” but not interested.

A source told Heat Magazine: “Tom was giddy when he met Shakira, and it wasn’t all that dissimilar to how he acted when he first got with Katie Holmes.

“He’s known Shakira loosely for years, but this was his first time hanging out with her in a relaxed setting, and he came away convinced they had a real connection they needed to build on.”

Shakira, though, wasn’t feeling it.

“For Shakira, one minute, she was just being friendly and posing for pictures with Tom, the next he was seemingly telling everyone she was his dream woman,” the source added.

“It was too much to deal with. Everyone was blowing. up Shakira’s phone asking if she was dating Tom.

“She doesn’t want to embarrass or upset him, but there’s no attraction or romance on her part – she was just being friendly. She’s flattered but not interested, and that message has been politely passed back to Tom.”

But while she isn’t interested in Cruise, it has been suggested Shakira is now in fact dating seven-time F1 World Champion Hamilton.

Having been spotted on a post-Miami Grand Prix boat trip, the two also spent time together in Spain where the ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer watched on as Hamilton raced to second place in his Mercedes W14.

The rumoured couple later enjoyed a post-race dinner with PSG football club stars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

Cruise is not happy with a source telling OK Magazine that it’s “a huge dent to Tom’s ego. It stung all the more because he considers Lewis a buddy.”

Neither Hamilton nor Shakira have publicly commented on the rumours, Hamilton notoriously private about his relationships.