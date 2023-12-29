Ranked: Top 10 F1 2023 drivers voted for by all 10 team bosses

Max Verstappen can add another F1 2023 P1 to the list after the team bosses voted him the class of the field.

Verstappen and Red Bull unleashed a new level of F1 dominance in the latest season of action, Red Bull winning 21 of the 22 grands prix held, Verstappen accounting for a remarkable 19 of those victories.

That saw him stroll to a third World Championship triumph on the trot, with the P1 accolades continuing to flow for the Dutchman even after the curtain came down on F1 2023.

Team bosses vote Max Verstappen P1

Already, the official F1 website asked the drivers to come together to generate their own top 10 rankings for the F1 2023 campaign, all bar Lewis Hamilton casting their votes to put Verstappen on top.

And now the team bosses have done the same, with Verstappen emerging in P1 for the third year in a row in this ranking.

The voting works using the Formula 1 points-scoring system to generate the top 10.

While Hamilton was voted runner-up to Verstappen by the drivers, for the team bosses it was Fernando Alonso placed in that spot, up six places from the 2022 vote after a fantastic first season with Aston Martin saw eight podiums scored.

Hamilton had to make do with P5 instead, a drop of one position based on his 2022 spot.

It was not great news for either Mercedes driver, as George Russell dropped six positions year-on-year to a P9 finish in the F1 2023 team bosses’ vote, but at least he remained in the top 10 for this one, which was not the case in the drivers’ verdict.

Like in the drivers’ vote, Oscar Piastri made it onto the team bosses’ top 10 as a new entrant after an impressive rookie season with McLaren, where two podium finishes were scored and a sprint victory was claimed in Qatar, while Williams’ Alex Albon also forced his way into the top 10.

Here is the F1 2023 team bosses’ top 10 drivers list in full…

1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

3. Lando Norris, McLaren

4. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

5. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

6. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

7. Oscar Piastri, McLaren

8. Alex Albon, Williams

9. George Russell, Mercedes

10. Sergio Perez, Red Bull

And this is the drivers’ F1 2023 top 10 for comparison…

1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

3. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

4. Lando Norris, McLaren

5. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

6. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

7. Alex Albon, Williams

8. Oscar Piastri, McLaren

9. Pierre Gasly, Alpine

10. Sergio Perez, Red Bull

