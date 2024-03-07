Formula 1 returns for the second race of the season and we have got some top picks for your fantasy team.

The driver window shuts at 8pm track time (5pm GMT/12pm ET) on Friday so there is still time for some last-minute swaps.

PlanetF1.com’s F1 Fantasy picks for Saudi Arabian GP

Lando Norris – $23.1 million

With the quick speed of the Jeddah street circuit, many are predicting McLaren to be right up there this weekend.

In 2023, they were one of the quickest cars at the high/medium speed tracks and although they did not perform well here last year, that was before the massive upgrades drastically changed their performance.

Lando Norris remains the most likely to bring home the most points but he will cost you $4 million more than his team-mate.

Oscar piastri – $19.1 million

If you did want a cheaper way into the McLaren team, then Oscar Piastri is your best bet.

At $19.1 million, he is the joint sixth most expensive driver alongside George Russell but looks in contention to potentially grab a podium this weekend.

Carlos Sainz – $18.8 million

It was quite the drive for the Smooth Operator in Bahrain with his 36 points making him the best value for money driver on the grid.

Ferrari looked like Red Bull’s closest challengers in the opening race and there is every chance they could be up there again in Saudi.

The Spaniard is valued $0.6 million less than team-mate Charles Leclerc but has already shown he is willing to put himself above the team.

Max Verstappen – $30.2 million

It is an obvious one but as smart as you may want to be, having Max Verstappen in your team is turning into a must.

With 45 points, he was the highest scorer in the first week and his price has already risen by $0.2 million.

And yet there are more than 50% of players without the Dutchman in their team. If his price continues to rise, it may be a case of getting him before he is out of your price range.

Zhou Guanyu – $7.1 million

One driver to perform better than expected was Stake’s Zhou Guanyu who registered 11 points in the first race.

If you read our pre-season tips, you will know having a budget driver is very important for long-term success and the Chinese driver is looking like a good candidate for that spot so far.

Biggest price rises

Surprisingly, Esteban Ocon is one of those who top the list of the highest rice in price since the first week.

The Frenchman has gone up $0.5 million but with Alpine losing yet more staff this week, we would recommend you steer clear.

Joining Ocon are Kevin Magnussen, Lance Stroll and Zhou Guanyu.

In terms of the biggest falls, Nico Hulkenberg, Valtteri Bottas, Alex Albon and Yuki Tsunoda have all gone down by $0.2 million.

PlanetF1.com’s league Top 5

Curro Perez tops the leaderboard for the first week with an impressive 321 points. They did choose to use their triple DRS boost chip though on Verstappen, earning them 135 points.

1.) Pacopaco2 – Curro Perez (321 points)

2.) Saurav Rao – Saurav Ra (316 points)

3=.) Sebastian Vettel 5 – anonymous (314 points)

3=.) Dutch Anthem 24 – Joe Wheeler (314 points)

3=.) Lefanadry W – Constancio Leal (314 points)

