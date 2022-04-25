The Torquing Point team are back after proceedings at Imola at the weekend, with plenty to discuss from the first sprint weekend of the year.

A new part of the show named Your Torquing Points makes its debut, with some of your comments left on our website and on our social media pages analysed by the TP team in relation to Max Verstappen’s victory around the Italian circuit.

Jon Wilde and Oliver Harden join Henry Valantine for a look back at the weekend, with your comments certainly feeling divided about the involvement of sprint qualifying in Formula 1.

As ever, PlanetF1’s driver ratings are spoken about after an interesting race weekend, with both Ferrari drivers suffering in different ways over the course of Sunday’s race – as well as the continued struggles down at Mercedes affecting different halves of the garage in different ways.

With that, Oliver’s drawn several conclusions that we could take from a weekend that saw Verstappen claw back some of the deficit in the World Championship standings – and incorporate your opinions into the show throughout.

You can either watch the full episode below, and you are also able to listen to the show through your choice of podcast provider.