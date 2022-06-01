The Torquing Point team discuss and dissect a chaotic Monaco Grand Prix, which ended with Sergio Perez put himself into title contention.

Host Henry Valantine is joined by PlanetF1 writers Jon Wilde and Oliver Harden, plus returning special guest James Mackenzie from Formula Nerds, to analyse all the things you wanted to get off your chest following a frustrating, then frenetic race day around the streets of Monte Carlo.

Race winner Perez, the unfortunate Charles Leclerc, Pierre Gasly and Mick Schumacher are all placed under the microscope in our driver ratings section of the show, before the team take a deeper dive into some of the biggest topics to come from the race.

Perez’s role within the Red Bull team is up for debate again, while Ferrari’s latest strategy botch is also discussed. There is praise for Carlos Sainz and his approach to Sunday’s tricky race and for George Russell after yet another top-five finish – even as Mercedes took a backward steps in Monaco.

The episode wraps up with arguably the biggest question of them all: is it au revoir to the Monaco Grand Prix?

This was the last Monaco Grand Prix under their current deal with Formula 1 and, with competition for places on the calendar hotter than ever, it could be the right time for the sport to move away from this iconic circuit.

You can watch the full episode by watching the video below, or you can listen to Torquing Point on your usual podcast platform.