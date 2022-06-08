Torquing Point: Baku preview and a sneak-peek at F1 Manager 2022

It’s a bumper show this week as the Torquing Point team look ahead to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, speak to Kevin Magnussen’s physio and take a sneak-peek at the upcoming F1 Manager 2022 game.

Host Henry Valantine is joined by PlanetF1 writer Sam Cooper as they ponder whether Sergio Perez can make it two wins from two out in Baku having crossed the line P1 last time out in Monaco.

They also discuss Charles Leclerc’s poor record of turning pole positions into race wins and why Ferrari could really do with a result at the Baku City Circuit.

Finally in the preview, they talk about how Baku has become one of the most interesting races on the calendar and how the bulkier 2022 cars may get on there.

Later in the show, you will hear Sam’s interview with Nikolaj Madsen, one of the Kevin Magnussen’s physios, about what it takes to be a Formula 1 driver and why they get funny looks in the gym.

You will also hear of Sam’s recent trip to Cambridge for an exclusive sneak-peek at the F1 Manager 2022 game which is set to be released in August and why Lando Norris may have become his mortal enemy.

You can watch the full episode by watching the video below, or you can listen to Torquing Point on your usual podcast platform.