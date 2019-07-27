Tost keen to hold onto Kvyat, Albon for 2020

Franz Tost says he personally would like to retain Daniil Kvyat and Alexander Albon for 2020 but says the decisions lies with Red Bull Racing.

Toro Rosso are fielding a new line-up this season having recalling Kvyat to the team and signing rookie driver Albon.

Both have impressed throughout the opening half of this season, leading to speculation that either could be called up to replace the under-fire Pierre Gasly at Red Bull.

Kvyat has already had a stint with the senior team, promoted in 2015 only to be dropped back down to Toro Rosso during the 2016 campaign before getting the axe altogether a year later.

However, his return to Toro Rosso has been met with nothing but praise from team boss Tost as well as Red Bull advisor, and one of the men who makes the decisions, Helmut Marko.

As for Albon, he was a late call up but has already managed three points-scoring results and three near misses.

Speaking at the Hockenheimring on Friday, Tost admitted he wants to hold onto both for 2020.

“We have two really good drivers, he said.

“Daniil Kvyat we knew from the past that he is fast, he is also matured now and he is showing a very, very good performance.

“Alex Albon, for me, is the positive surprise of the young drivers, together with Norris.

“I think that he will have a very strong second half of the season because then he knows the car quite well, he knows what’s going on in Formula 1, and if we provide him with a proper package, I think that he will come up with really good results.

“I personally hope that we can continue with these two drivers but this in the end is a decision from Red Bull, and I think the decision will not be made before the end of September / the beginning of October.”

