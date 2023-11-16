Toto Wolff makes major 11th F1 team admission as Andretti discussions continue

Toto Wolff has admitted ultimately he will not decide if new teams are allowed into F1 as Andretti continue to push for a grid spot.

Andretti’s bid, which has passed the FIA’s test, was further strengthened this week when Cadillac announced they would become a power unit supplier from 2028 onwards.

But still the Andretti bid is in doubt with FOM appearing to be against it but Wolff, one of the biggest opponents, has passed the buck on who will decide.

Toto Wolff says Andretti choice not his to make

Wolff has often been the loudest voice when it comes to the opposition to Andretti, or any new team, joining the grid as the Mercedes boss looks to protect the profits of his own outfit.

But ultimately. Wolff has acknowledged he does not get a say with FOM being a separate party and although they will take an interest in what the teams have to say, the final decision will be theirs.

“We the 10 teams that have been in the sport have been so for a long, long time,” Wolff told Bloomberg. “The smaller teams or midfield teams have gone through a lot of hardship a few years ago when COVID struck

“But in any case they fought for survival and here we are with the cost cap kicking in.

“Most of the teams have turned into profitability and finally are in a sustainable way in competing but that is not a given.

“We are on a high at the moment and therefore we’ve got to respect that the FIA and the commercial rights holder are going to decide whether they want to have an additional team joining.

“Obviously if we are being asked, we’re saying as long as it’s a great fit for the show, as long as we provide better entertainment, more income. Why would anything be against it but fundamentally somebody else decides.”

There were reports that Formula 1 executives had reached out to Cadillac parent company General Motors in an effort to convince them to breakaway from Andretti and join F1 independently as a PU supplier.

But any such attempt proved to be in vain as GM committed to their Andretti agreement.

“GM is committed to partnering with Andretti to race in F1,” GM president Mark Reuss said. “The collaboration between Andretti-Cadillac brings together two unique entities built for racing, both with long pedigrees of success in motorsport globally.”

