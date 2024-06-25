Toto Wolff has “zero tolerance” for keyboard “cowards” who tried to create discord within Mercedes by claiming the team was “sabotaging” Lewis Hamilton.

Losing the early-season battles to George Russell, a mass email was sent to members of the F1 community by someone claiming to be working at Mercedes who wrote of the “systemic sabotage” of Hamilton.

Toto Wolff calls out keyboard ‘cowards’

That was just the tip of the iceberg in what was alleged in the email.

Wolff then revealed on the Friday of the Spanish Grand Prix that the police were investigating the matter with the team boss telling the media including PlanetF1.com, that it is “upsetting, particularly when there is somebody talking about death and all these things.

“So, on this particular one, I have instructed to go full force – we have the police inquiring, we are researching the IP address, we are researching the phone, all of that. Online abuse in that way needs to stop.”

It is a stance that he reiterated during an interview with DAZN where he called the keyboard trolls “cowards”.

“I have zero respect for the cowards that hide behind a screen and set up fake Instagram accounts and then tell us that we are sabotaging Lewis,” he said.

“Why would be sabotage a driver that’s been with us for 12 years and is part of the family and will always be a Mercedes guy even though he leaves Mercedes? And we want his points for the Constructors’ Championship!

“Zero tolerance and zero respect. That’s not going to change.”

Toto Wolff explains Lewis Hamilton’s troubles

Hamilton shrugged off the off-track drama to secure his first podium result of this season with a P3 in Sunday’s Grand Prix as he crossed the line ahead of Russell.

It was only the third time this season that Hamilton has beaten Russell in a Grand Prix, the seven-time World Champion having also out-qualified him to bring that stat to 2-8.

“With Lewis, he wears his heart on his sleeve as you say,” said Wolff of the 39-year-old’s troubles. “You can see his emotions, positive or negative.

“And in a few races he wasn’t in a good place because the performance wasn’t there and we want to celebrate our last year with him. That’s our main target.”

It is a target Mercedes are edging towards as their latest upgrades, headlined by a new front wing, have been a notable step forward.

“We are going for every millisecond,” said the team boss. “But if you look at the probability of us winning the Championship is clearly far off.

“But we have two drivers that are capable of winning points and they are very much at the top of their game… and who knows.

“What was frustrating was that our best people couldn’t figure out what was happening. But we believe in the system, I believe in the people and even if you’re being knocked down you stand up.”

