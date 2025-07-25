Toto Wolff has denied that his “teasing” of a move for Max Verstappen for the F1 2026 season contributed to Red Bull’s decision to sack Christian Horner.

And he was quipped that he will be “really in the s**t” if Horner’s next move sees him join F1’s governing body, the FIA.

Toto Wolff denies Max Verstappen ‘teasing’ helped Christian Horner ‘get kicked out’

Horner was sacked by Red Bull earlier this month after more than 20 years in charge, with the 51-year-old’s departure coming at the height of speculation over the future of Verstappen.

Mercedes driver George Russell, who is out of contract at the end of this season, revealed last month that negotiations to take Verstappen to Mercedes for F1 2026 are “ongoing.”

Despite being under contract with Red Bull in 2028, Verstappen’s contract is believed to contain a performance-related exit clause that could see him leave the team at the end of this season.

Go deeper: Christian Horner’s shock Red Bull exit

👉 Why Christian Horner? Why now? Shock exit may not guarantee Max Verstappen

👉 Ranked: Is Christian Horner sack the biggest shock in F1 history?

It is thought that Verstappen will be free to leave Red Bull at the end of F1 2025 if he is lower than fourth in the Drivers’ standings following next weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix, the final race before F1’s summer break.

Yet with Verstappen currently occupying third place with an 18-point advantage over Russell, it is highly unlikely that the Red Bull driver will meet the requirements to leave the team at the end of F1 2025.

Speaking after FP1 at the Belgian Grand Prix, Wolff denied that his talks with Verstappen was a contributing factor in Red Bull’s decision to relieve Horner of his duties.

Asked by Sky F1’s Martin Brundle if his “teasing” with Verstappen “helped get Christian kicked out”, Wolff replied: “No.

“I think there is much more in the background that we probably don’t know with Red Bull, the mothership and the whole constellation.

“And looking after drivers. in my position as team principal of Mercedes I need to find out, I need to explore what Max is going to do in the next few years, not only next year.”

Wolff went on to concede that it is now unlikely that Mercedes will persuade Verstappen to leave Red Bull for F1 2026.

Put to him that he will need an all-star driver lineup of Russell and Verstappen to take the fight to McLaren next season, he said: “This is all a long shot, far-fetched, because I want to stay with Kimi [Antonelli] and George as it stands.

“Everything else is not realistic, but obviously if you have a Russell/Verstappen line-up that’s Prost/Senna I guess, no?

“I think drivers and you will know that much better than me.

“Drivers will always seek the quickest car much more than any monetary incentives.

“It’s about being in the quickest car and analysing that and this is what Max and all the others will also do.”

More on Mercedes and Red Bull Racing from PlanetF1.com

👉 Mercedes news

👉 Red Bull news

Horner and Wolff were embroiled in a bitter rivalry over the course of the 2021 season as their respective drivers, Verstappen and Hamilton, competed for the World Championship.

Asked if he will miss Horner in the paddock, Wolff said: “In a way, yes. He was one of the main cast.

“First of all, I don’t think he’s gone forever. I think he’s going to pop up in some kind of other function.”

Asked where Horner might end up next, he added: “I need to be careful.

“He could be rocking up in the FIA and then I’m really in the sh*t. You never know.

“But you look at it from the main protagonist, he was somebody that was controversial, that was polarising and not softwashed.

“That was good from the entertainment factor and, from that perspective, he’s clearly going to be missed.

“His track record speaks for himself.”

Wolff revealed that he is yet to contact Horner since the news of his dismissal, adding: “No, not yet.

“I didn’t find it appropriate for the time being but I certainly will.”

Read next: Max Verstappen loses long-time race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase for Spa