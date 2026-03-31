Toto Wolff suggested Christian Horner will be made to face the “repercussions” of his previous actions should the former Red Bull boss return to F1.

Horner has been out of the paddock for close to nine months but has made clear his desire to return in some capacity.

Toto Wolff sends Christian Horner F1 return warning

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Whilst being one of the most successful team principals of all time, the latter months of Horner’s Red Bull tenure saw him face allegations of misconduct and a general slump in the team’s performance.

While Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing, long-time rival Wolff has suggested his former opponent would have to face “repercussions” should he decide to return to F1.

“He has broken quite a lot of glass, and these things have repercussions in our microcosm,” Wolff told the Press Association. “When you say things… but that is what he has done all his life, and that is what he knows best.

“I am in two minds about it. The sport is missing personalities. And his personality was clearly very controversial and that is good for the sport.

“I said to [Ferrari team principal] Fred Vasseur that it needs the good, the bad, and the ugly. And it is now only the good and the ugly left. The bad is gone.

“Would I consider that he could ever be an ally or someone that shares objectives? I don’t think so.

“But even when I had the biggest frustration, and anger with him, you need to remind yourself that even your worst enemy has a best friend, so there must be some goodness.

“If there wasn’t that competitive rivalry over so many years, and if there was more water down the river, I am sure I could have hung with him over dinner and had a laugh.”

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Despite his hesitations, Wolff did give credit to Horner and said there were “not many team principals who have done what he has done.”

“Over those years it was just too intense, too fierce, and things happened which even today I cannot comprehend why he has done them,” the Austrian team principal and CEO said.

“I don’t know if he is finding his way back, and in which function. I certainly don’t wish him bad. And we need to give each other credit. There are not many team principals who have done what he has done.”

Wolff and Horner are reportedly going against each other once again, this time over a minority stake in Alpine. A consortium led by Horner is interested in acquiring Otro Capital’s 24 per cent stage in the French outfit.

Mercedes-Benz AG is also known to have submitted a bid.

Wolff though insisted there was no connection between the two parties’ interest.

“Us looking at that stake is in no connection with Christian,” he said. “And the idea that there is a rivalry between Christian and me around who buys an Alpine stake is made up. It would be quite sad if that was a consideration of doing such an investment or not.

“We are looking at it from different angles, and we haven’t come to any conclusions. We want to know whether it makes sense.”

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