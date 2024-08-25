Mercedes and Red Bull both offer drivers to Williams to replace Logan Sargeant

Both Christian Horner and Toto Wolff said they would be willing to loan a driver to Williams for the remainder of the season, if they chose to replace Logan Sargeant.

Mercedes team principal Wolff said he would be “cheering for” Mick Schumacher to get such an opportunity, while Horner said he would be “open” to loaning Liam Lawson to the team under certain conditions.

Sargeant is without a seat on the F1 2025 grid as it stands as Carlos Sainz has been signed for Williams next season to partner Alex Albon, with the American’s mechanics having worked hard to get him into the Dutch Grand Prix after a practice accident that Sargeant admitted was a “small mistake with big consequences”, careering into the barriers out of Turn 3 and his car having caught alight.

Williams team principal James Vowles has been vocal in his backing of Sargeant and his hope to help him into another seat within motorsport next season, be it on the Formula 1 grid or not, but questions about his future on the grid have been raised due to his ongoing performance relative to Albon in the sister car.

For Mercedes team boss Wolff, he put his hand up for current reserve driver Schumacher to get the nod if such a switch were to occur, believing Formula 1 has not seen the “real Mick” after his two-year stint with Haas.

“I would very much hope that Mick gets the chance, because we haven’t seen the real Mick,” Wolff told media including PlanetF1.com in Zandvoort when asked if he would like to see Schumacher at Williams, if they decide to make a change.

“You’re not winning F4, F3 and F2 and you’re underperforming in Formula 1. I think he deserves a chance. I think the opportunity with Williams is something that we would be cheering for.”

For Horner, meanwhile, he said he would be willing to loan current Red Bull and VCARB reserve Lawson to the team “next weekend” under certain circumstances – but admitted the question over their driver line-up was not for him to answer.

“It would depend on which terms, and if we needed him back, that we could have him back quite quickly,” Horner said.

“But certainly, if they needed a driver next weekend, you know, we’d be open to that – but that’s a Williams question rather than one for us to answer.”

