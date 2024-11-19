Toto Wolff clarifies Lewis Hamilton ‘shelf life’ remark as Mercedes career end nears

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff explained that he was not trying to suggest Lewis Hamilton is on the decline by making reference to his “shelf life”.

Hamilton and Mercedes have achieved record-breaking success since their alliance began in 2013, the team having won eight consecutive Constructors’ titles in that time, a new record F1 streak, while Hamilton has won six of his seven World titles with Mercedes, a tally which puts him level with Michael Schumacher for the most in F1 history. But, this partnership is coming to an end.

Toto Wolff not saying Lewis Hamilton past his prime

Ahead of the F1 2024 campaign, Hamilton activated an exit clause in his Mercedes contract to secure a move to Ferrari from F1 2025, with just three race weekends now remaining of the current season and therefore Hamilton’s Mercedes career.

F1 2024 has been a year of highs and lows for Hamilton, ranging from ending his winless run on home soil to take a record-extending ninth Silverstone victory, to painful weekends like Austin where he was eliminated in Q1 and spun out in the opening stages of the race.

And as part of Matt Whyman’s new book ‘Mercedes F1: Life in the fast lane’, which addresses Wolff’s relationship with Hamilton and the decision to join Ferrari, Wolff stating his belief that “everyone has a shelf life” caused initial confusion with some taking that as a reference to Hamilton’s ability declining. That is not what Wolff meant.

“That was taken a little bit out of context,” Wolff clarified when speaking on BBC Radio 4 ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

“What I was referring to is that all of us, we age, and whether it’s in the car, on a pitch, or as a manager and entrepreneur, you have to, and this is what I’m trying to do with myself, understand am I going from great to good.

“Because good is not in Formula 1 anymore.

Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari: All the details you need

👉 Your questions answered: All you need to know about Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari move

👉 Lewis Hamilton now finally has a chance to escape the ghosts of Abu Dhabi 2021

“Now, contrary to my own self-assessment, I think we see with Lewis that he’s very much there when the car is right. And we haven’t been able to give him that car for him to perform best and that is a frustration that we equally have in the team and for himself.

“But he’s very sharp. He’s different to when he was a 20-year-old, that’s certainly clear. His experience and his race craft is tremendous.”

With Hamilton on his way to Ferrari, Mercedes has opted to name their teenage sensation Kimi Antonelli as his replacement, as the 18-year-old Italian prepares to step up from Formula 2 to partner George Russell.

Read next – Las Vegas GP early predictions: Ferrari domination, Perez boost, Mercedes ‘best hope’ revealed