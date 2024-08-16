Toto Wolff has set Mercedes the target of pushing into the top three of both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship in the remainder of the season.

The Silver Arrows headed into the summer break off the back of three wins in four races, split between George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, but still sit 79 points behind Ferrari in third with 10 races to go.

Toto Wolff sets ambitious Mercedes target in F1 2024 run-in

Hamilton and Russell also sit sixth and eighth in the Drivers’ standings respectively heading into the final part of the season, but with the order ever-changing, Hamilton is currently 27 points behind third-placed Charles Leclerc.

With the W15 having made huge progress as the season has gone on, Mercedes have put themselves among McLaren and Red Bull as the leading teams on the grid as it stands.

Given that, team principal and CEO Wolff wants to see that rate of improvement continue in the points tally, and has set the team the target of breaking into the top three of both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ standings come the end of the season.

“We saw a real correlation between the virtual world, the tunnel, the simulator and the track. It was a sense of relief but also motivating,” Wolff said when discussing the team’s improvements at the start of the European season.

How do Mercedes compare to their rivals this season?

“We knew what performance we had to bring to the track. The factory worked incredibly hard to bring this as quickly and efficiently as possible.

“Pole in Canada did not come as a surprise to us, therefore. We started to see many sessions that looked positive, not just on Friday when the track was green and where we had been misled in the past.

“That has resulted in an upturn in fortunes. Three victories in the past four races is testament to that. It has come from a lot of hard work and dedication from everyone at Brackley and Brixworth.

“The difference now from the start of the season therefore is that we have a car that can score solid points every week.

“We also have two top drivers that are able to make that happen. We have more work to do to be in the fight for victory every weekend.

“We have made good steps forward and we have a car that can perform near the front of the field.

“It is difficult to say what will happen in the final 10 races. The competitive order between the top four is close.

“That is a good thing though as it is making the sport incredibly exciting. We will be pushing hard to fight for more victories and aiming to get top three in both championships.”

