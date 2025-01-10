Kimi Antonelli will make his Formula 1 debut in two months but don’t bet on the Mercedes rookie taking pole position at the Australian Grand Prix.

That’s a warning from his team boss Toto Wolff, who says there is “high” risk that won’t happen.

Don’t bet on Kimi Antonelli winning on debut

Antonelli is stepping into big shoes this season, the 18-year-old signed by Mercedes to replace seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton after he announced he’d be joining Ferrari for the F1 2025 season.

The Italian, who joined the Mercedes junior driver programme in 2019, wrapped up one title after another as he made his way through motor racing’s ranks before his run of P1s ended last year when he finished sixth in the Formula 2 championship.

Skipping Formula 3 after winning the Formula Regional European Championship title in 2023, it was a big leap for Antonelli but it turned out to be a timely one in the wake of Hamilton’s shock announcement that he would be leaving Mercedes.

Although Wolff spent months debating the Briton’s replacement, publicly courting Max Verstappen as part of the process, in the end, he decided to promote Antonelli with the teenager given two FP1 outings as part of his preparation.

But while Antonelli steps onto the grid with a “child prodigy” tag, Wolff has warned fans not to expect instant success.

“If you expect him to be on pole position in Melbourne, win the race and immediately compete for the championship, then the risk is high because that won’t happen,” Wolff told Auto Motor und Sport.

“If we take into account that he is only 18 years old, very talented, but needs to grow and make mistakes first, the risk is less.”

Rather, says the Austrian, 2025 will be a season to prepare Antonelli for the F1 2026 championship when Formula 1 introduces all-new cars and engines, all the teams starting on a level playing field.

“We see 2025 as a transitional year and want to prepare him for 2026 when everything will start from scratch for everyone,” Wolff explained.

Wolff reiterated that in an interview with OE24 as he spoke of his 2025 line-up of Antonelli and George Russell.

“It’s a super combination,” he said, “the experienced George and the young Kimi, who has a lot of raw speed but still has a lot to learn.

“Kimi won’t be on pole and winning in Melbourne straight away. He will develop over the year and make mistakes, that’s just part of it. But he will also deliver very good performances.”

Antonelli will be one of five rookies on the F1 2025 grid, joining Oliver Bearman, Isack Hadjar, Jack Doohan and Gabriel Bortoleto. The championship will also mark Liam Lawson’s first full season in the sport.

