Mario Andretti, the 1978 World Champion and Cadillac F1 board member, sees a repeat of McLaren’s Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri situation playing out at Mercedes.

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli have started F1 2026 with a win apiece in the impressive Mercedes W17. But, according to Andretti, team boss Toto Wolff must pick one of those drivers to back for the title, comparing Mercedes’ situation to how McLaren managed its title wins last year, as Norris and Piastri were both positioned to race for the Drivers’ crown.

Mercedes urged to choose between George Russell and Kimi Antonelli

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Russell came into F1 2026 as the title favourite, and while the opening two races have done little to challenge that theory, his teenage teammate is threatening to complicate that path to the crown.

Russell stopped on track early in Q3 at the Chinese Grand Prix. He got going again and was able to set one timed lap, but it was not enough to deny Antonelli pole.

Come race day, by the time that Russell had cleared the Ferraris, Antonelli had escaped out front and drove on to win his first grand prix.

History has shown that Mercedes will allow both its drivers to go for the title if in a position, as evidenced by the epic Lewis Hamilton vs Nico Rosberg rivalry.

McLaren, meanwhile, refused to back a driver last year. Norris ultimately claimed the crown, though some questioned McLaren’s strategy in the face of a resurgent Max Verstappen.

In the end, Norris won the title by two points from Verstappen.

Andretti is urging Wolff to make his pick and get behind one driver for the Championship.

“This is another aspect of the season that I think is going to be really, really interesting, to see how it all unfolds there in Mercedes,” said Andretti on the Drive to Wynn podcast.

“You’ve got the more established in George. He knows how to win races, and he’s shown that, and now you have this young upstart with Kimi, who has shown brilliance up to now.

“Now, he’s put it to the test, the ultimate test, and starts on pole and wins the race.

“So, Toto Wolff has quite a job in his hands now. How do you balance the situation. It’s a beautiful thing. Just like Zak Brown was in last year.

“Just at one point, you have to favour one driver. Otherwise, it turns out that they keep stealing points from one another, somebody else wins the championship.

“I see this thing unfolding now at Mercedes.

“But as spectators, are we loving that, and watching this young talent here, just really, really good, get the job done. He’s very modest, very controlled. I love that. I’m just loving to see that.”

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What Antonelli produced in China was impressive, and, having cleared that hurdle of a first grand prix win, it could elevate his game to the next level.

It feels like he would need that next step to have a chance of hanging with Russell across a title battle.

Wolff has looked to nip the Antonelli title talk in the bud. That is a smart thing to do just for keeping the pressure on the teenager in check. But, it is also realistic.

Russell looked to still have the slight edge on Antonelli up until his Q3 dramas, just as was the case in Australia. Russell then never had a head-to-head shot at Antonelli in the Grand Prix, who bolted as Russell battled the Ferraris.

Suzuka will be a critical indicator of whether Antonelli is truly on Russell’s level. Russell will look to slot back into that position which he held, just ahead of Antonelli for performance.

With his huge experience advantage, and immense talents, one would expect Russell to demonstrate the greater consistency across F1 2026 which is required to become champion.

Antonelli could make it uncomfortable, but equally, Wolff may not need to get involved. F1 2026 may be too soon for Antonelli’s first championship challenge.

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