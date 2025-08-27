Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has predicted the final 10 races of the season will be “intense”, as the team looks to balance its 2025 achievements alongside developing its 2026 machine.

The final rounds of this season – and this regulation cycle – will begin at this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix, with Wolff looking to secure second in the Constructors’ standings.

Wolff: Mercedes set for ‘intense’ season conclusion

The Mercedes team principal and CEO confirmed last time out in Hungary that no more major upgrades would be brought to the W16, with the team predominantly set to focus on developing its 2026 car.

With a huge change in regulations coming next season, Mercedes is working both on a new car and an updated power unit through its High Performance Powertrains division.

In the here and now, however, the Silver Arrows will look to add to the seven podiums achieved so far this year, with one win gained through George Russell in Canada.

“We’re ready to get back racing this weekend at Zandvoort,” Wolff said ahead of the weekend.

“We start the run to the end of the season, and this current era of regulations, determined to end both strongly.

“It will be an intense 10 races as we fight for second in the Constructors’ Championship and simultaneously focus on 2026.

“Whilst we won’t be bringing any more major developments to this year’s car, the progress we made in Hungary gives us a good platform to work with.”

Russell explained prior to the summer break that his podium at the Hungaroring was a good fillip for the team, following a tough stretch of races at Mercedes, with the team moving to an older-spec suspension system last time out.

He told media including PlanetF1.com in Hungary: “It’s obviously been a challenging run of form for us as a team these last six or so races, so it’s a great way to enter the break.

“We reverted on some of the items we brought. Early in the season we brought a new rear suspension that clearly wasn’t performing as we’d have hoped, but it was also a pretty unique weekend.

“You see the results by McLaren, and it was quite an unusual finishing order from P3 down. Obviously, Max [Verstappen] was quite out of position. The Astons had a really strong race weekend as well. So, I don’t think we should get carried away with the result.

“But, clearly, in terms of pace, it was our best race of the season bar Canada.”

