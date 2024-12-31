Toto Wolff sends final message to Lewis Hamilton on last day at Mercedes

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has delivered a final speech to Lewis Hamilton, who is now on the verge of his new F1 chapter with Ferrari.

Having known for much of 2024 that his Mercedes tenure would end along with the year, having signed a multi-year deal with Ferrari, Hamilton has now reached his final day as a Mercedes driver.

Toto Wolff pays tribute to Lewis Hamilton

This partnership broke records at every turn, Hamilton as a Mercedes driver setting new F1 benchmarks such as most wins, poles and podiums, while winning six of his seven World Championship titles with Mercedes to equal the record tally of Michael Schumacher.

Hamilton won his six titles as part of Mercedes’ run of eight consecutive Constructors’ Championship wins from 2014-21.

Following his final race with Mercedes at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Hamilton headed off on a farewell tour with his soon to be former team, visiting the headquarters of title sponsor Petronas in Kuala Lumpur, followed by visits to Stuttgart, Brackley and Brixworth.

And speaking alongside Hamilton in a final address to Mercedes personnel, with Hamilton to start his new Ferrari chapter from 1 January, Wolff reflected on a pinch-yourself journey for Mercedes with Hamilton at the wheel for the last 12 seasons.

“The name Lewis Hamilton will stand for a long time as the greatest,” said Wolff.

“I will be telling my grandchildren to be proud because I was part of Lewis Hamilton’s journey. And that’s something we all can be very proud of.

“For [however] many years you’ve been here, whether it was a month or 12 years like I have been, I think Niki [Lauda, three-time World Champion and former Mercedes non-executive chairman] would have taken his cap up, because this journey with you, we need to all pinch ourselves that we were part of your journey with Mercedes.”

At Ferrari, Hamilton will be team-mate to Charles Leclerc with Carlos Sainz having departed to make space for Hamilton, Sainz agreeing a multi-year deal with Williams.

