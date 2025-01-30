Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton’s divorce was “amicable” but then came the the barrage of Ferrari photographs, Ferrari videos, Ferrari quotes and Ferrari headlines.

The Mercedes team principal called it “well curated”, but said that is “no surprise” given Hamilton was involved.

Almost 12 months after shocking the world of motorsport, including Wolff, with his decision to swap Mercedes for Ferrari, Hamilton is officially a Scuderia driver.

The Briton’s first day in red, 20 January, was recorded for the history annals in a series of photographs as the seven-time World Champion posed outside of Enzo Ferrari’s red-doored house in a sharp suit and coat. A Ferrari F40, ‘Lewis’ favourite supercar’ as per the Ferrari press release, was included. Waling into the Maranello headquarters, shaking team boss Fred Vasseur’s hand, meeting team personnel, it was all recorded.

“There are some days that you know you’ll remember forever and today, my first as a Ferrari driver, is one of those days,” enthused the 40-year-old.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have achieved things in my career I never thought possible, but part of me has always held on to that dream of racing in red. I couldn’t be happier to realise that dream today.

“Today we start a new era in the history of this iconic team, and I can’t wait to see what story we will write together.”

Hamilton’s first post in front of Ferrari’s house set new records on Instagram as the most-liked F1 post ever, breaking the record previously held by his new team-mate Charles Leclerc for his Monza victory selfie on the podium.

For Wolff, watching it all play out was somewhat bittersweet – like the first time you see your ex with their new partner.

“It’s a little bit like you divorce amicably, and it’s all good, and then you see your partner for the first time with a new friend!” the Mercedes team principal told Sky Sports News at the Autosport Awards.

“But I’m really happy for him, and I told him that those pictures were iconic that he made – it was so well curated and no surprise with Lewis.”

However, for Hamilton, Wolff and Mercedes the page has been turned as F1 2025 marks a new era – Hamilton is in red and Kimi Antonelli looking to make his mark at Mercedes.

Wolff confirmed the Mercedes junior would replace Hamilton as George Russell’s new team-mate, the 18-year-old stepping straight up from Formula 2 to Mercedes.

The team principal has faith in his protege.

“He’s been in the team, integrated for such a long time,” he said. “We’ve known him since he was 11, and in that respect, he’s been prepared, he’s ready to go and he can’t wait.”

However, in the last three seasons, it wasn’t the drivers but the car that was Mercedes’ Achilles Heel as they’ve struggled to get on top of the ground-effect aerodynamic regulations.

2025 is the final season of the current regulations although the sport will continue to use ground-effect aerodynamics in the 2026 season but with several key changes, such as active aerodynamics

“We were scratching our head a lot last year, particularly in the beginning,” Wolff admitted of the team’s 2024 car. “Like all the other teams, we had ups and downs; we had some very dominant performances and then other races that were not so good.

“At the end of the day, when the flag drops, we’re going to see in qualifying in Melbourne where we stand.”

Mercedes will unveil their 2025 car, the W16, on 24 February, the week after Formula 1’s group launch of all 2025 liveries at the O2 Arena in London.

