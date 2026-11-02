‘Sh*tshow’ – New George Russell and Toto Wolff Mexican GP footage emerges

Mercedes released a post-race Mexican Grand Prix clip where Toto Wolff apologised to George Russell for the “sh*tshow again”.

That came after teammate Kimi Antonelli made history by securing the 2026 Drivers’ title, becoming the youngest-ever Formula 1 world champion.

Mercedes let George Russell down ‘again’

The odds were firmly in Antonelli’s favour to secure his first world championship in Mexico City. He just needed to finish ninth.

Better than that, the young Italian completed the podium to seal his title in style.

Russell managed P6 only as his title hopes officially came to an end.

Following the race, Mercedes posted a clip on its X account, showing team principal Wolff going over to hug a clearly downbeat Russell.

In doing so, he could be heard saying: “Sorry for the sh*tshow, George.”

The Austrian’s subsequent interview with Sky F1 shed further light on the prompt for that comment.

“We completely let him down today. Again,” Wolff claimed.

“At that stage, we don’t know what happened. I believe he was racing for the victory here, and then came in this lack of energy and ruined his race.

“And you know, for me, most important, I saw him. We have two drivers. We don’t have one. The car just didn’t work for him this year.

“And then the misfortune, like today, we just have to sort it out for him.

“This is a very difficult moment for him. Very, very, very difficult moment. But my aim is to provide him with the equipment and the support that he needs to fight for a championship.”

Wolff accepted that Russell was upset after Sunday’s Grand Prix.

“I saw George after the race on the FIA scales, and obviously he’s distraught about the situation,” Wolff said.

“It was a great show of sportsmanship to go and see Kimi.

“I have known George for such a long time. So, I saw him and thought, for a racing driver, this is a catastrophic moment.”

Russell had come into F1 2026 as the hot title favourite. Mercedes provided the car, but it is Antonelli whose driving style has gelled more efficiently with these new regulations in season one.

However, mentally, Russell is capable of rebounding from the setback, so says Nico Rosberg, who won the title with Mercedes in 2016.

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The now Sky F1 pundit said: “The pressure is totally off George now because it’s done, and now he should just try and really find that enjoyment again.

“It’s very hard because it’s such a horrible moment, but really focus, find that huge motivation to already build for next year, because now starts next year for George.

“That’s really important that he digs in and goes for it. But he can do it. He’s so strong mentally, even if it’s so tough. He’s the one guy who can come back pretty quickly.”

Wolff replied: “Yeah, I think so too.

“It reminds me of you, going against what is today the greatest driver so far with Lewis [Hamilton] with seven championships, and then to just relentlessly continue to drive and to drive and to pick yourself up and win a championship.

“He’s absolutely capable. He has that toughness.”

Mercedes was later fined €5,000 after confirming that Russell had left the circuit without speaking to the press as required post-race.

Continue reading: FIA confirms Mercedes punishment after new Russell Mexican GP investigation