Toto Wolff gives GM ‘different story’ verdict as 11th team entry gather pace

Toto Woflf said a GM-backed bid for an 11th F1 team is a “different story” than if it was being led by Andretti as reports suggest a deal is close.

PlanetF1.com understands an announcement is coming within the near future that GM, not Andretti, has been granted the 11th spot and Wolff has given his opinion on the news.

Toto Wolff hints at support for GM-backed 11th F1 team bid

Wolff was one of the biggest opponents to Andretti getting onto the grid, arguing that it would dilute value and not bring new revenue to the sport, but faced with the prospect of General Motors leading the big, Wolff was much more receptive.

Speaking of the automotive manufacturing giant, Wolff suggested it was a “different story” than Andretti’s bid.

“We have an obligation, a statutory obligation as directors to present the standpoint that is the best for our company and for our employees, and we’ve done that so in the past,” Wolff began in Las Vegas.

“I think if a team can add to the championship, particularly if GM decides to come in as a team owner, that is a different story. And as long as it is creative, that means we’re growing the popularity of the sport, we’re growing the revenue of the sport, then no team will be ever against it. So I’m putting my hope in there.”

Speaking of the Andretti bid, Wolff suggested that no one from the American family reached out to the existing F1 teams to present their bid.

“No one from Andretti or Andretti global or whatever the name will be has ever spoken to me a single sentence in presentation of what the accretive part is,” Wolff explained.

“But they don’t need to because the teams don’t decide. It is the commercial rights holder, with the FIA, we have no say. We can have an opinion, like I’m having here now, it’s just if i want to be invited to a party and going to the party, I’m sitting down on the table and telling who I am and why I’m really good fun and sitting here and everybody will enjoy my presence.

“That hasn’t happened, but you know, that’s now my personal point of view, not a professional, because there’s nothing we can do, nothing we can say. And I don’t know the people. I’ve obviously spoken to Mario [Andretti]. I’ve spoken to Mario once. I didn’t speak to his son. I didn’t speak to any other people that are behind that. I don’t know who they are. So I know GM. GM is great.”

Wolff was sat next to his Ferrari counterpart Fred Vassuer and Alpine counterpart Oliver Oakes and Vasseur suggested that a new team needed to be “good for the sport, good for the show, good for the business and add value.”

“At the end of the day, I’m not sure that we have our word into the discussion,” the 56-year-old said. “The discussion is between FIA, the team, and FOM. It’s not our choice.

“For sure, as Toto said, that if it’s good for the sport, good for the show, good for the business, and add value on the sporting side, that we are all okay. But again, the decision is with FOM and not with Toto, myself or Ollie.”

