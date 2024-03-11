Toto Wolff brushes off Imola GT3 crash during outing with Kimi Antonelli

Toto Wolff was behind the wheel of a Mercedes AMG GT3 car when he had a minor crash at the Rivazza corner at Imola.

Fresh from watching his team score a double points finish in Saudi Arabia, Toto Wolff headed along to the Imola circuit in Italy on Monday where he had a minor encounter with a wall.

Toto Wolff ‘kissed the wall’ in AMG GT3 tip

Travelling home from Jeddah, Wolff accompanied Mercedes junior Andrea Kimi Antonelli to the Imola circuit for a track day behind the wheel of a Mercedes AMG GT3 car prepared by AKM Motorsport – the San Marino-based squad run by Marco Antonelli, Kimi’s father.

With GT Open driver Antonelli senior starting off the track day to pop in the first few laps driving the GT3 car, it was Wolff’s turn to take the wheel of the finely-tuned machine.

Setting off cautiously to get his eye in with the Mercedes, Wolff reportedly got caught out by some wet patches on the track.

According to a Mercedes spokesperson, Wolff “kissed the wall” exiting the Rivazza corner.

The incident left the Austrian team boss to return to the pits with a damaged right-front corner on the GT3 car, which was duly repaired in the pits before Wolff headed back out.

Wolff was completely unharmed in the incident.

The team boss is no stranger to hurtling around the track behind the wheel of a racing car, despite having settled into a slightly more sedate life as the team boss of an F1 team.

He kicked off his motorsport career in 1992, driving in Austrian Formula Ford, and also raced in the German championship. He won the 24 Hours of Nurburgring in 1994 while, in his GT career, finished in sixth place in N-GT in 2002 – winning a race along the way.

A year later, he switched to Italian GT and won a race in 2004, and won the 2006 Dubai 24 Hour alongside a runner-up campaign in that year’s Austrian Rally Championship.

Wolff also holds the record for the fastest lap of the Nurburgring for a normally-aspirated car, set in 2009 while he drove a Porsche 911 RSR – Wolff also suffered serious injuries in a crash in the same car when a tyre blew out and sent him into the barriers.

